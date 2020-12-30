﻿
10 of the most joyful royal highlights of 2020 from pregnancies to surprise weddings

10 times royal parents cheekily bent the rules for their children
Ainhoa Barcelona
Twenty-twenty will go down in history as the year of unprecedented events, when no one could foresee how the pandemic would change our lives. But amid the restrictions, lockdowns, terrible losses and distancing of friends and families, we've also seen communities come together in love and support.

There were some inspirational and uplifting moments, such as the Clap for Our Carers movement, which the British royal family wholeheartedly got involved in. And some personal joyful moments for the Queen's family, such as the surprise wedding of her granddaughter Princess Beatrice, and the pregnancy announcements of Princess Eugenie and Zara Tindall.

MORE: 10 times royal children bent the rules for their children

Read on for some of the royal highlights of 2020…

Princess Beatrice's royal wedding

Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York's daughter Princess Beatrice surprised royal watchers when she tied the knot with her fiancé Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in July. The couple had originally planned to marry in May but due to the coronavirus restrictions, had to postpone their London nuptials.

Instead, Beatrice and her beau quietly exchanged vows in the bride's hometown of Windsor, with Beatrice borrowing her grandmother the Queen's dress and tiara for the private occasion.

In her hand-written thank you cards sent on behalf of the couple, Beatrice noted: "Edo are I had a magical day filled with special moments with our families. We are so grateful to all those who have worked hard to protect our communities over the last few months, we owe them so much. Thank you for thinking of us as we begin married life."

Archie's first words

Prince Harry and Meghan may have given up their royal duties this year, but the couple have continued to shine a spotlight on causes, charities and organisations that are close to their hearts. They also launched their first Spotify podcast episode in December, at the end of which their 18-month-old son Archie made a special guest appearance!

Royal watchers loved the moment, especially as it was the first time Archie – and his adorable American accent – were heard in public.

Prince Harry tells his son: "You can speak into it." Next, mum Meghan asks Archie: "Archie, is it fun?" to which he replies: "Fun!"

Doting dad Harry then encourages him to wish listeners happy new year, telling him: "After me, ready?" Copying his dad, who says "happy" into the microphone, Archie repeats the word. "Happy," he can be heard saying. The Duke then says: "New," and Archie replies: "New year." Aww!

LISTEN: Hear Archie's cute American accent as he makes an appearance on his parents' podcast

Princess Eugenie's pregnancy

After weeks of speculation, it was confirmed in September that Beatrice's younger sister Princess Eugenie was expecting her first child with husband Jack Brooksbank. Eugenie shared their exciting announcement on her Instagram page, posting a cute pair of baby slippers with the caption: "Jack and I are so excited for early 2021..."

Buckingham Palace also released an official statement that read: "Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie and Mr Jack Brooksbank are very pleased to announce that they are expecting a baby in early 2021. The Duke of York and Sarah, Duchess of York, Mr and Mrs George Brooksbank, The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh are delighted with the news."

The baby will be the first grandchild for Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah, who exclusively told HELLO!: "Soon to be Grandpa and Granny are absolutely overjoyed." Meanwhile, the baby will be the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh's ninth great-grandchild.

MORE: Prince Charles and Camilla's home is straight out of a Bond film

Zara Tindall's pregnancy

Beatrice and Eugenie's cousin Zara Tindall also announced her pregnancy this year, with Zara's husband Mike Tindall sharing the news in December.

Speaking on The Good, The Bad & The Rugby podcast, Mike told his co-hosts James Haskell and Alex Payne: "It's been a good week for me, had a little scan last week – third Tindall on its way." He continued: "I'd like a boy this time, I've got two girls, I would like a boy. I'll love it whether a boy or a girl – but please be a boy!"

Zara, 39, and Mike, 42, have been married since July 2011 and are parents to two little girls: Mia, six, and two-year-old Lena. The Queen's granddaughter endured two miscarriages before welcoming little Lena. Touching upon their previous heartbreak, Mike said: "Z is very good, always careful because of things that have happened in the past, and really looking forward to it."

MORE: Zara Tindall pictured for first time since pregnancy announcement

Prince William and Kate's UK tour

Despite the pandemic, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were able to carry out a UK-wide royal tour. The couple borrowed the Queen's personal train to travel up and down Britain in December, visiting the likes of Cardiff, Edinburgh, Manchester and more.

William and Kate made the cross-country tour to thank those who have made sacrifices to support others and keep the country going this year.

MORE: Kate Middleton looks identical to Prince Louis in childhood photo

Flora Ogilvy's wedding

Princess Beatrice wasn't the only member of the British royal family to tie the knot in 2020. In September, the Queen's cousin Princess Alexandra's granddaughter Flora Ogilvy, 25, tied the knot with financier Timothy Vesterberg at the Chapel Royal at St James's Palace.

The bride shared a stunning snap on her Instagram account, revealing: "We are truly overjoyed and look forward to celebrating next year."

Flora, who is the founder of digital arts platform, Arteviste, looked gorgeous in a white Emilia Wickstead dress with a square cut detailing at the neckline.

MORE: 22 of the most iconic and expensive royal wedding dresses

Prince Charles of Luxembourg's birth

It isn't just the British royal family who have been celebrating baby news this year! Over in Luxembourg, Hereditary Grand Duke Guillaume and Hereditary Grand Duchess Stephanie welcomed their first child, baby Prince Charles, in May.

The Grand Ducal Court announced in a statement: "The Hereditary couple is delighted to announce the birth of their son this Sunday, May 10, 2020 at 5:13 a.m. at the Maternity Grande-Duchesse Charlotte in Luxembourg. The baby will bear the first names of Charles Jean Philippe Joseph Marie Guillaume. The child weighs 3.190 kg and is 50 cm tall."

Prince Constantin of Nassau's wedding

Luxembourg's royal family also had another reason to celebrate in December when Grand Duke Henri's nephew, Prince Constantin of Nassau, married his fiancée Kathryn Mechie in a civil ceremony in Gibraltar. The private nuptials took place on Tuesday 22 December with the couple's two-year-old son Felix present.

Constantin, 32, is the eldest son of Prince Jean of Luxembourg and his first wife, Hélène Suzanna Vestur, and is the nephew of the reigning Grand Duke Henri and his wife Grand Duchess Maria Teresa.

Photos published on Couture and Royals' Twitter account show the bride and groom posing with their son following the civil ceremony, and the couple signing the registry.

Princess Sofia of Sweden's pregnancy

And over in Sweden, Prince Carl Philip and his wife Princess Sofia announced that they are also due to meet their new arrival in 2021.

"We are happy and look forward to welcoming our third child, a sibling to Prince Alexander and Prince Gabriel. A new little member of our family," they said on Instagram. Princess Sofia is due at the end of March or beginning of April.

Princess Eeuphelma of Bhutan's royal wedding

Congratulations were also in order for Princess Eeuphelma Choden Wangchuck of Bhutan, who married her fiancé Dasho Thinlay Norbu in October amid the pandemic. The surprise news was shared by King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, Princess Eeuphelma's half-brother, on his official Instagram account, with two photos of the couple on their big day.

He went on to explain that the nuptials took place at Dechencholing Palace in Thimphu, the capital of Bhutan, and added that the couple "received the blessings of His Majesty The King, His Majesty the Fourth Druk Gyalpo and His Holiness the Je Khenpo".

