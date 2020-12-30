Twenty-twenty will go down in history as the year of unprecedented events, when no one could foresee how the pandemic would change our lives. But amid the restrictions, lockdowns, terrible losses and distancing of friends and families, we've also seen communities come together in love and support.
There were some inspirational and uplifting moments, such as the Clap for Our Carers movement, which the British royal family wholeheartedly got involved in. And some personal joyful moments for the Queen's family, such as the surprise wedding of her granddaughter Princess Beatrice, and the pregnancy announcements of Princess Eugenie and Zara Tindall.
Read on for some of the royal highlights of 2020…
Princess Beatrice's royal wedding
Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York's daughter Princess Beatrice surprised royal watchers when she tied the knot with her fiancé Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in July. The couple had originally planned to marry in May but due to the coronavirus restrictions, had to postpone their London nuptials.
Instead, Beatrice and her beau quietly exchanged vows in the bride's hometown of Windsor, with Beatrice borrowing her grandmother the Queen's dress and tiara for the private occasion.
In her hand-written thank you cards sent on behalf of the couple, Beatrice noted: "Edo are I had a magical day filled with special moments with our families. We are so grateful to all those who have worked hard to protect our communities over the last few months, we owe them so much. Thank you for thinking of us as we begin married life."