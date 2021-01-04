When royalty and red carpets collide: The best twinning moments

﻿
From Lady Gaga and Princess Diana to the Duchess of Cambridge and Sienna Miller, royals around the world both inspire and are inspired by Hollywood's most stylish stars.

Click through to see how the two worlds have collided to create some of fashion's most glamorous twinning moments.

Kate Middleton dazzled in the Falconetti Emerald Metallic Silk Dress from The Vampire's Wife in Dublin during her and Prince William's royal tour of Ireland in March 2020.

Style icon Alexa Chung wore the exact same style as the duchess to the Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds x The Vampire's Wife x Matchesfashion.com party at Loulou's on Nov. 22, 2017 in London.

Photos: © Samir Hussein/WireImage and David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Matchesfashion.com & Nick Cave

Princess Diana's black sheep sweater was iconic. She wore it to a few different events, including Windsor Polo in 1980 (pictured here).

The style from Warm & Wonderful was reissued in 2020 thanks to a collaboration with American brand Rowing Blazers.

Naturally, Queer Eye fashion expert Tan France was one of the first people to be pictured in the iconic design.

Photos: © Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images and Instagram/tanfrance

Ladies in green! Princess Beatrice wowed in The Vampire's Wife Veneration Tiered Dress during a night out with Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in London in October 2019.

Elisabeth Moss donned a near-identical style from the British brand to the 33rd Annual Television Critics Association Awards on Aug. 5, 2017. Hers was the same dress Duchess Kate eventually wore!

Photos: © Ricky Vigil M/GC Images and Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Jennifer Garner got her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Aug. 2018, dressing for the occasion in a stunning blue asymmetrical dress with ruffled detailing down the front and a bardot neckline. If you recognized the number, it's because Meghan Markle wore her friend Roland Mouret's design in navy on her wedding night when she arrived at Cliveden House with her mom, Doria Ragland. Both looked gorgeous in the design, which Jennifer wore with navy pumps while Meghan opted for a lighter-hued shoe.

Photos: © Getty Images 

Royals and celebrities alike are loving Orla Kiely's dark floral print with dots – but who wore it first? Kate Middleton wore the Leith x Orla Kiely Margaret Smock Bib Floral Print dress for a February 2018 outing to the National Portrait Gallery in London, left, and Sarah Jessica Parker, center, wore a skirt featuring the print out in New York City in January. The first famous name we spotted wearing the Orla Kiely design, though, was actress and comedian Sandra Bernhard, right, who sported it at Cyndi Lauper's 2017 'Home for the Holidays' concert benefitting the True Colors Fund at Beacon Theatre on December 9, 2017 in NYC.

Photos: © Getty Images

Talk about a regal look! Black Panther star Danai Gurira looked like a true queen at the premiere of the blockbuster hit in Johannesburg, wearing a gown by The Row with a spectacular traditional neckpiece. South African-raised Princess Charlene of Monaco wore a similar look – a green asymmetrical dress with a Zulu necklace – at the IAAF Diamond League Meeting Herculis track and field competition on July 21 in Monaco. Photo: Jean Catuffe/Getty Images
Timeless Chanel is a hit with glamour girls whether in Hollywood or royal circles! Blake Lively, right, was spotted leaving The Whitby Hotel in New York City on October 16, 2017 wearing a spring 2007 haute couture gown by the famed French fashion house. But the dress had been seen before! Princess Grace's daughter Princess Caroline had donned the dress, which was created by good pal Karl Lagerfeld, at the July 2007 Red Cross ball in Monte Carlo, left. The Monegasque Princess's daughter-in-law Beatrice Borromeo also wore the gown just three months before Blake was seen in the design.

Photos: Realis/SBM via Getty Images, James Devaney/GC Images

Both Queen Letizia and Karlie Kloss bloomed in florals by Carolina Herrera. The Spanish queen stepped out on Oct 20 in a long-sleeved, knee-length version of the same dress the model wore to the 2017 Fragrance Foundation Awards in New York.

Photo: Getty Images

In September 2017, Monaco royal Charlotte Casiraghi, centre, dressed down a floral leather Gucci skirt with a black t-shirt and pink shoes at the brand's Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2018 show. Sticking to the rock chick runway look – with a black embellished sweetheart bustier – were The Originals actress Phoebe Tonkin at Entertainment Weekly's annual Comic-Con party in San Diego in July, left, and Canadian artist Petra Collins, right, as she stepped out for the Vanity Fair and Saks Fifth Avenue 2017 International Best-Dressed List party on October 19 in NYC.

Photos: Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly, Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images for Gucci, Taylor Hill/Getty Images

The Duchess of Cambridge and British singer Pixie Lott appear to have very similar taste when it comes to fashion! On Oct 10, Kate made her first appearance since the news of her third pregnancy wearing a gorgeous blue lace dress from Temperley. But if you thought that her the design was rather familiar, you would be correct.

A month earlier, Pixie, 26, was pictured wearing a shorter version of the design at Temperley's London Fashion Week show.

Photo: Getty Images
At the FYC event in New York on June 7, Mandy Moore owned the red carpet in a royal blue version of the A-line Preen dress that Kate wore during her visit to Canada last year. Photo: Getty Images
Mandy Moore isn’t the only Hollywood star to fall in love with the Preen number. Emmy Rossum wore the beautiful red gown at her bridal shower last year, shortly before the Duchess of Cambridge took a turn in it in Victoria. Photos: © Instagram/Getty Images
Crown Princess Mary took a page out of Michelle Obama's fashion book for her visit to Stockholm on May 30, 2017. The Danish royal and former first lady, who wore the dress during her visit to Morocco in 2016, both chose to leave their hair down and wavy to complement their flowy Altuzarra Winnie dress.

Photo: Getty Images/CP

A frock fit for future Queens! Months before the Duchess of Cambridge had her Cinderella moment wearing shimmering Oscar de la Renta pumps and Erdem's Rhona dress to the launch of the UK-India Year of Culture 2017, Crown Princess Mette-Marit of Norway stepped out wearing the same pleated, elegant dress to an event at the Canadian Museum of History in Quebec.

Photo: Getty Images

There is nothing scandalous about this twinning moment by Kerry Washington and Queen Letizia of Spain, given that both style stars look equally amazing. Kerry paired her Carolina Herrera Prince Of Wales floral cutout dress with a matching grey pumps while the Spanish monarch opted for nude.
Photo: Getty Images
Kate and Paris Hilton

The Duchess of Cambridge stepped out in style on Nov. 3 wearing a dress from label Self-Portrait, a brand she's never worn before. And it looks like just one week prior to the royal's dazzling appearance, another famous face slipped on the $534 (£320) number: Paris Hilton. The socialite had stepped out in the same design at the amfAR gala in Los Angeles.

Photo: © Getty Images
Kate and Melanie Griffith

Weeks after the Duchess wowed in an off-the-shoulder midi dress by Barbara Casasola for the Art Fund Museum of the Year Award held at the Natural History Museum, Melanie donned the same dress in another shade across the pond for a Hallmark Channel TCA event. While Kate wore her glossy locks down with the frock, the Hollywood actress opted for an elegant updo.

Photo: © Getty Images
Kate and Drew Barrymore

For Kate's private engagement with the Bhutanese royals she wore a USD$1,495 Tory Burch floral mesh gown featuring retro-inspired flowers and side slits. Then, just hours after Kate stunned in the gown, actress Drew Barrymore attended the ASPCA Bergh Ball in New York City wearing the same style. Designer Tory acknowledged the coincidence was funny, telling Hello!, “I had no idea!”

Photo: © Getty Images
Princess Charlene of Monaco and Jennifer Lawrence

The Dior darlings rocked some of the couture house's finest dotted garments, with the Monaco royal dazzling in a cap-sleeved creation from the brand's fall 2015 collection while Jennifer showed off her toned arms in a sleeveless variation at the premiere of The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 2 in London.

Photo: © Getty Images
Princess Charlene of Monaco and Tina Fey

The purple Atelier Versace gown that Tina wore to the 2016 Oscars is reminiscent of the striking indigo Ralph Lauren gown Charlene wore to a special dinner honouring the American label in 2013.

Photo: © Getty Images
Queen Letizia of Spain and Cate Blanchett

Check out these belles of the ball! Here, both style icons shine in nude coloured gowns with floral embellishments - the monarch at a gala dinner with Japanese royalty and the actress to pick up an Oscar for Blue Jasmine in 2014.

Photo: © Getty Images
The Duchess of Cambridge and Sienna Miller

A little print goes a long way for this stylish duo, though Sienna is much more prone to rocking loud prints than Kate. A few days after the latter made a colourful entrance at the 100 Women in Hedge Funds gala in eye-catching Erdem, actress Sienna embraced the same colour scheme in a printed Marc Jacobs gown at the London premiere of her film Burnt.

Photo: © Getty Images
Lady Gaga and Princess Diana

Gaga channeled the late princess's iconic Victor Edelstein gown, made famous during her dance with actor John Travolta in 1985, at the 2015 Golden Globes. Unlike Diana and her pearl choker, the singer opted to let her custom Versace gown shine by leaving her neck bare.

Photo: © Getty Images
Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden and Gwyneth Paltrow

The Hollywood actress had fashion fans green with envy as she walked the red carpet at the 2011 Bambi awards in a slinky, plunging number by Elie Saab. The following year at the 2012 Nobel Prize ceremony, Sweden's future queen shimmered in a similar emerald gown, which she paired with a show-stopping tiara.

Photo: © Getty Images
Chrissy Teigen and Princess Sofia of Sweden

It's no coincidence that the Swedish royal's powder-blue gown looks eerily similar to Chrissy's Oscars ensemble in 2015 - they were both created by master designer Zuhair Murad. The Sports Illustrated model opted for a sexier look complete with plunging neckline and high slit, while Sofia embraced a more modest silhouette to attend a pre-wedding dinner with her now-husband Prince Carl Philip.

Photo: © Getty Images
Princess Mary of Denmark and Sarah Paulson

Looking oh-so-elegant in off-the-shoulder midnight-blue gowns, these twins are both queens of the red carpet. Princess Mary steppe out at the 2014 Bambi Awards with her husband Crown Prince Frederik while Sarah Paulson attended the 2015 Emmys, where she was nominated for American Horror Story.

Photo: © Getty Images
Princess Eugenie and Madonna

The Queen's granddaughter and the Queen of Pop have both stepped out in this strappy Dolce & Gabbana black gown. Beatrice strutted her stuff in a charity fashion while Madonna kicked up her heels at Vanity Fair's 2007 post-Oscars bash.

Photo: © Getty Images
The Duchess of Cambridge and Angelina Jolie

Both Kate and Angelina have elegant dressing down to an art form, something they both achieved in light-blue chiffon gowns with cinched waists and keyhole detailing in the back. Kate slid hers on for the London premiere of Spectre, while the mother of six screened her most recent film By The Sea in New York.

Photo: © Getty Images
Princess Charlene of Monaco and Jennifer Lawrence

The Dior darlings rock some of the couture house's finest dotted garments, with the Monaco royal showing off a capped-sleeve creation from the brand's fall 2015 collection while Jennifer flaunts her toned arms in a sleeveless variation at the premiere of The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 2 in London.

Photo: © Getty Images
Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden and Sarah Silverman

Future monarch Victoria's ability to pull off a princess ball gown is in her DNA, but comedienne Sarah Silverman, here in bordeaux Zac Posen, proves that even Hollywood starlets can have royal-worthy moments.

Photo: © Getty Images
Charlotte Casiraghi and Kate Beckinsale

These fashionistas know a good Grecian-inspired dress when they see one. The Monaco royal shined in pink Chanel at the 2010 Rose Ball, while Kate dazzled in draped Alice Temperley to celebrate Chopard's 150th anniversary in 2010.

Photo: © Getty Images
Queen Rania of Jordan and Diane Kruger

It's hard to decide who wore this silver-and-white Elie Saab design better. Jordan's queen sported the number at the 2007 Bambi Awards, while fashion royalty Diane turned heads at the 64th annual Venice Film Festival.

Photo: © Getty Images
Princess Charlene of Monaco and Uma Thurman

With broad shoulders and long, lean physiques, these statuesque blonds definitely know how to work a halter neckline. While the Monegasque royal embraced a ruffled collar at the Princess Grace Awards Gala in 2013, the Hollywood actress opted for a sleeker finish at the 2014 Golden Globes.

Photo: © Getty Images
Queen Letizia of Spain and Julia Roberts

Both Letizia and Julia put their own spin on classic black and white. And while the Spanish queen gave her ensemble a black-tie boost with a sparkling skirt, the actress proved that even a simple strapless dress and crisp white blouse can steal the show at a high-profile event.

Photo: © Getty Images
