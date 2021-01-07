13 photos of royals spotted off-duty in unexpected places

Prince William on Ryanair
The second-in-line to the throne surprised fellow travellers when he was spotted boarding a Ryanair flight to Glasgow in 2015. William, who was dressed casually, was travelling to Scotland as part of his training to fly with the East Anglian Air Ambulance.
An eyewitness told The Sun: "The plane was delayed for about 20 minutes and nobody knew why. Then when it landed we realised the Prince was on board. I never expected to see him on Ryanair, but it's refreshing to see a member of the royal family take a cheap flight."
In fact, the royals do tend to travel on budget airlines. William and Kate have flown Flybe before and in the summer of 2019, the couple, along with their three children and nanny, were spotted disembarking a Flybe airplane in Aberdeen. The Cambridges were visiting the Queen in Scotland.