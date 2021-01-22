8 photos that prove Kate Middleton and Zara Tindall are friendship goals

There's no denying that the Duchess of Cambridge has a lovely relationship with her royal in-laws, particularly Prince William's cousin, Zara Tindall. Since Kate began dating the Prince during their university years, she and Zara appear to have developed a close bond and have been pictured chatting and laughing together over the years.
The pair will have no doubt swapped wedding planning tips as the Cambridges and the Tindalls both tied the knot in 2011, and were guests at one another's nuptials. Kate and Zara have since become mothers with children of a similar age and the families have been spotted on playdates together.
William and Kate are parents to Prince George, seven, Princess Charlotte, five, and two-year-old Prince Louis, while Zara and Mike have seven-year-old Mia and two-year-old Lena - the royal couple are also expecting their third child in spring.
Take a look at the best photos of Kate and Zara's friendship through the years in our gallery.
READ: Kate Middleton has a sweet relationship with her royal in-laws, including Prince Charles and the Queen - best photos
2007
Kate was spotted in the stands at the Concert for Diana in July 2007 signalling that she and William were back together after a brief break-up. While the royal girlfriend at the time wasn't sitting next to her Prince, Kate and William's cousin Zara were pictured having a catch-up.