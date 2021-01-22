﻿
9 Photos | Royalty and Statesmen

8 photos that prove Kate Middleton and Zara Tindall are friendship goals

The royal ladies share a close bond

Danielle Stacey
Photo: © Getty Images
There's no denying that the Duchess of Cambridge has a lovely relationship with her royal in-laws, particularly Prince William's cousin, Zara Tindall. Since Kate began dating the Prince during their university years, she and Zara appear to have developed a close bond and have been pictured chatting and laughing together over the years.

The pair will have no doubt swapped wedding planning tips as the Cambridges and the Tindalls both tied the knot in 2011, and were guests at one another's nuptials. Kate and Zara have since become mothers with children of a similar age and the families have been spotted on playdates together.

William and Kate are parents to Prince George, seven, Princess Charlotte, five, and two-year-old Prince Louis, while Zara and Mike have seven-year-old Mia and two-year-old Lena - the royal couple are also expecting their third child in spring.

Take a look at the best photos of Kate and Zara's friendship through the years in our gallery.

2007

Kate was spotted in the stands at the Concert for Diana in July 2007 signalling that she and William were back together after a brief break-up. While the royal girlfriend at the time wasn't sitting next to her Prince, Kate and William's cousin Zara were pictured having a catch-up.

Photo: © Getty Images
2012

When the Queen celebrated her Diamond Jubilee in June 2012, William, Kate and Zara sat together as they enjoyed the special concert put on at Buckingham Palace.

Photo: © Getty Images
2012

When Zara won a silver medal in the Eventing Team Jumping Final Equestrian event at the London 2012 Olympics, her family were there to cheer her on, including her BFF Kate, who waved and celebrated during the presentation.

Photo: © Getty Images
2013

Zara made a beeline for Kate after the service to mark the 60th anniversary of the Queen's Coronation at Westminster Abbey. The Duchess was heavily pregnant with her first child, Prince George, at the time and shortly after the event, Buckingham Palace announced that Mike and Zara were expecting their first baby, Mia. We wonder if they were swapping pregnancy tips?

Photo: © Getty Images
2015

Kate and Zara enjoyed a day out at the polo in Tetbury in June 2015 with their first-borns George and Mia. The friends were spotted hugging one another as they arrived at the match and Kate even matched her young niece in a striped top!

Photo: © Getty Images
2017

We would love to know what Zara said to Kate to make her react like this! The pair are often spotted giggling together and always seem to have fun at Royal Ascot. The Duchess wore a white lace dress by Alexander McQueen for the occasion, while Zara looked lovely in an electric blue Escada ensemble.

Photo: © Getty Images
2019

The friends looked delighted to see one another at the Easter Sunday church service in Windsor last year and even their pastel-hued outfits complemented one another's.

Photo: © Getty Images
2019

Once again, Kate and Zara were spotted laughing and chatting at the races last year, with lots of hugs and kisses on the cheek as they arrived. The royal ladies donned blue-toned dresses, with Kate wearing an Elie Saab number and Zara opting for a floral Zimmermann frock.

