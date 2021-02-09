﻿
8 Photos | Royalty and Statesmen

7 times Kate Middleton and Prince William were so in sync

We love these matching royal moments

Royal fans on Twitter have noticed that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge quite often mirror each other's body language, even when they're carrying out separate engagements.

BREAKING NEWS: Princess Eugenie welcomes baby with Jack Brooksbank

SEE: The first adorable photo of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's royal baby

Prince William was spotted making the same hand gestures as his wife Kate, as he spoke with young environmentalists over the weekend. Meanwhile, the Duchess carried out a video call with teachers across the UK to thank them for their efforts during the pandemic.

Of course, it's not the first time the Cambridges have been so in sync in public. HELLO! takes a look at some more matching moments.

WATCH: Princess Charlotte copying mum Kate is the sweetest video

Things got pretty tense during the men's singles final between Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer at Wimbledon in 2014 and it seems that William and Kate couldn't contain their nerves!  

The look of love! William and Kate couldn't help but sync their poses during an open-air jeep safari around Kaziranga National Park in Guwahati, India in 2016.

MORE: 14 times the royals looked loved-up in public ahead of Valentine's Day

Did you know that William is left-handed? The Cambridges are even coordinated when it comes to their royal waves. Kate is right-handed while William uses his dominant left hand, which creates a mirror image like this one taken on their royal tour of Germany in 2017.

MORE: 9 royal red-carpet looks for ultimate bridal inspiration: Kate Middleton, Princess Diana and more

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were completely in sync as they stepped off the helicopter in Chitral, Pakistan during their royal tour in 2019. William and Kate both donned traditional cloaks and the Duchess was given a regimental cap of the Chitral Scouts upon arrival.

William often stands with his hands clasped together in front of him and Kate fully mirrored her husband as they arrived in Paris in 2017.

Hands in their lap? Check. Knees together? Check. A smile on their faces? Check, check! This sweet moment was captured as the couple attended the Global Ministerial Mental Health Summit in October 2018.

