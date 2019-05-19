11 of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's most romantic moments in public

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been married three years this May and look more in love than ever judging by their recent public appearances in the US.
Ahead of Valentine's Day 2021, HELLO! has decided to take a look at their unshakeable relationship.
They confirmed their relationship in late October 2016 - a few months after they had started dating - then later announced their engagement just over a year later.
Millions of people around the world tuned in to watch Harry and Meghan marry in a beautiful and grand ceremony at Windsor Castle in May 2018 and they have continued to enjoy watching their relationship bloom ever since.
The couple became parents for the first time in May 2019 with the birth of their son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.
The Sussexes announced their decision to step back as senior royals in March 2020, but have continued to make public appearances to highlight charities and organisations close to their heart.
From holding hands on walkabouts, to subtle back rubs and public kisses, we take a look at Harry and Meghan's most romantic moments together.
