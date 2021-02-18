﻿
25 Photos | Royalty and Statesmen

Royals who have attended fashion weeks in the past, from the Queen to Duchess Meghan

By Heather Cichowski

Fashion weeks bring out the most stylish people, so it is no surprise to see many royals at the shows. Royals from around the world descend on style capitals including New York, London, Paris and Milan to see the shows. Sometimes, they even participate by walking down the runway or by handing out awards that celebrate fashion designers' achievements. Scroll through the gallery (or click through if you're on desktop) to see the times royals have attended Fashion Month shows.

Photo: © YUI MOK/AFP via Getty Images

Crown Princess Mary attended the Copenhagen Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2017 shows in August 2016 in a white dress and toffee-coloured coat.

Photo: © Christian Vierig/Getty Images

On March 25, 2015, Duchess Meghan showed her support for the Canadian fashion industry at the World MasterCard Fashion Week Fall 2015 collections in Toronto.

Photo: George Pimentel/Getty Images

Lady Kitty Spencer stuck a pose in a sophisticated navy ensemble at the Alberta Ferretti fashion show on Feb. 19, 2020 during Milan Fashion Week.

Photo: © Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images

Sarah Ferguson and daughter Princess Beatrice participated in Fashion Relief during London Fashion Week at the BFC tent on Sept. 20, 2007. Here they are getting ready backstage!

Photo: © Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Princess Charlene of Monaco looked right on trend at the Versace Spring/Summer 2018 show during Milan Fashion Week on Sept. 22, 2017.

Photo: © Venturelli/WireImage

Princess Anne made her London Fashion Week debut in the Fall 2020 season on Feb. 18! She presented jewellery designer Rosh Mahtani of Alighieri Jewellery with The Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design.

Photo: © Jeff Spicer/BFC/Getty Images for BFC

Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana of Thailand struck a stylish pose ahead of attending the Christian Dior Spring/Summer 2019 fashion show during Paris Fashion Week on Sept. 24, 2018.

Photo: © ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/AFP via Getty Images

London Fashion Week regular Lady Amelia Windsor stepped out to the Shrimps show on Feb. 14, 2020.

Photo: © Darren Gerrish/WireImage

Duchess Camilla poses with fashion designer Bethany Williams and models after the designer's London Fashion Week show on Feb. 19, 2019. The duchess presented the designer with the 2019 Queen Elizabeth II Award.

Photo: © Eddie Mulholland - WPA Pool/Getty Images

What a chic pair! Princess Caroline of Hanover and her daughter Princess Alexandra watched the Chanel Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2020 show during Paris Fashion Week on Jan. 21, 2020.

Photo: © Rindoff/Charriau/Getty Images

Princess Maria-Olympia of Greece made a colourful statement at the Schiaparelli Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2019 show during Paris Fashion Week on Jan. 21, 2019.

Photo: © Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Then-Princess Letizia saw collections of young fashion designers at the "Ego Platform" event at Pasarela Cibeles (Madrid Fashion Week) on Sept. 17, 2010 in Madrid.

Photo: © Fotonoticias/WireImage

Princess Deena Aljuhani Abdulaziz (centre) looked thrilled with the Ralph & Russo Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2017 show during Paris Fashion Week on Jan. 23, 2017. She sat in the front row with Kirsten Dunst and model Arizona Muse.

Photo: © Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage

Charlotte Casiraghi looked very cool at the Saint Laurent Womenswear Spring/Summer 2020 show during Paris Fashion Week on Sept. 24, 2019.

Photo: © Dominique Charriau/WireImage

Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden had the honour of cutting the ribbon at the Fadi El Khoury Spring/Summer 2013 fashion show during Mercedes-Benz Stockholm Fashion Week on Aug. 27, 2012.

Photo: © Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

Diana, Princess of Wales attended a British Fashion Week dinner at Lancaster House in London in March 1985.

Photo: © Princess Diana Archive/Getty Images

Sarah Ferguson receives a hug from Naomi Campbell after walking the runway at the Fashion For Relief charity fashion show, which raised awareness and funds for Ebola. The event kicked off the London Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2015/2016 season on Feb. 19, 2015 at Somerset House.

Photo: © Samir Hussein/WireImage

Princess Deena of Saudi Arabia looked so sharp at the Giorgio Armani Spring/Summer 2020 fashion show during Milan Fashion Week on Sept. 21, 2019.

Photo: © Daniele Venturelli/Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

The Queen presented fashion designer Richard Quinn with the first Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design on Feb. 20, 2018 during London Fashion Week. She also watched the designer's runway show!

Photo: © Tim Whitby/BFC/Getty Images

What a show! Giuliana Rancic, fashion stylist Monica Rose, Duchess Meghan and model Petra Nemcova watched the Herve Leger by Max Azria Spring 2014 fashion show at New York Fashion Week on Sept. 7, 2013.

Photo: © Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

On Sept. 30, 2018, Princess Charlene attended the Akris show during Paris Fashion Week.

Photo: © Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Sarah Ferguson and daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie coordinated in black dresses and tights at Roberto Cavalli's "The Cavalli Card Party" during Milan Fashion Week on March 1, 2009.

Photo: © Venturelli/WireImage

Princess Maria-Olympia and Princess Marie-Chantal of Greece joined Emma Watson in the front row at the Valentino Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2014/2015 show during Paris Fashion Week on July 9, 2014.

Photo: © Michel Dufour/WireImage

What a royal event! Princess Alexandra and Princess of Sirivannavari of Thailand posed together in the front row of the Elie Saab Spring/Summer 2017 show during Paris Fashion Week on Oct. 1, 2016.

Photo: © Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

