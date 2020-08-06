The Queen's grandchildren and very adorable great-grandchildren in pictures

With an ever-growing royal family, it can be hard to keep track of who's who – Queen Elizabeth II welcomed four children, who have each gone on to have their own brood, who in turn are now starting to have their own families.
Prince Charles and the late Princess Diana are parents to Princes William and Harry, the latter of who welcomed his first child, Archie Harrison, in May 2019. Prince William shares three children with the Duchess of Cambridge – and that's just Charles' line of the family.
The Queen and Prince Philip are also celebrating the family's newest arrival - Princess Eugenie's baby boy, who was born in February 2021. Prince Harry and Meghan have also just announced they are expecting their second child.
So how many grandchildren and great-grandchildren does the Queen actually have? Keep reading to find out…
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge (William Arthur Philip Louis)
The eldest son of Prince Charles and Diana, Princess of Wales was born on 21 June 1982 and is second in line to the throne, after his father. William married the then-Kate Middleton in 2011 and the couple have three children together, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. The Duke is a qualified pilot and in 2015 he took on a full-time role as a pilot with the East Anglian Air Ambulance until July 2017.
