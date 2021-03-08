International Women's Day: Female designers discuss the impact of Duchess Kate and Duchess Meghan wearing their pieces

Strathberry
"It was an absolute honour to see her carrying our Strathberry Midi Tote, during her first engagement with Prince Harry," said Leeanne Hundleby, Strathberry’s owner and co-founder.
"We were also delighted she chose to carry the East/West Mini while visiting our hometown Edinburgh, and then her outing in Dublin was a very special one for me, being from the Emerald Isle myself.
"Immediately after the event, sales increased considerably (200-300%) which was amazing for us. Visitor numbers on the website were also great and, at one stage, they were up tenfold against our daily average.
"Before Meghan Markle, we had already started to get some international recognition, but her support was crucial and definitely helped to elevate Strathberry.
"It has been such a fantastic journey for us and the brand's growth has been phenomenal.
"The team has also expanded, and we now employ over 40 people in our Edinburgh Headquarters with smaller teams working in Spain, London and China.
"She is an inspiring role model, who has advocated for women’s rights throughout her whole career, and seeing her with our designs was simply wonderful. It was a true honour to have such an empowering and empowered woman choose to support us as a smaller British brand.
"We have since decided to take a more active role in supporting gender equality as a company.
"Last year, we were delighted to announce our partnership with Women for Women International, a wonderful charity supporting marginalised women who live in some of the world’s most dangerous places, and are survivors of war."
Photo: © James Glossop - WPA Pool/Getty Images