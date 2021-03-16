﻿
14 fun photos of the royals at Cheltenham Festival

The royal family love a day at the races

Danielle Stacey
Photo: © Getty Images
The Queen and her family are renowned for their love of equestrian sports, and many are regulars at the annual Cheltenham Festival in Gloucestershire.

The 2021 event is taking place without spectators due to the ongoing COVID pandemic, so HELLO! is taking a look back at some of the best photos of the royals at the races from previous years.

The Princess Royal opened the stand named in her honour in 2015, but she has attended the festival from a young age, as has her daughter, Zara Tindall. The Queen's eldest granddaughter became a director at the racecourse in January and is usually spotted at the festival every year with husband Mike Tindall.  

Meanwhile, the Duchess of Cornwall is an Honorary Member of the Jockey Club. 

While the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge haven't been seen at Cheltenham since 2013, they were regular guests in the years before their marriage. 

Take a look through our gallery...

Before she became the Duchess of Cambridge, Kate showed off her Chelsea girl style in 2007 in a duck egg blue Katherine Hooker blazer with a midi skirt and a chocolate brown beret.

Photo: © Getty Images
The Queen and her granddaughter Zara had a day out at the festival in 2003, when Her Majesty wowed in a bold blue coat and hat.

Photo: © Getty Images
Peter and Autumn Phillips were animated at last year's festival as they watched the races on Gold Cup Day. While the pair had announced their decision to divorce the previous month, Peter and Autumn put on a united front at the event.

Photo: © Getty Images
Mike and Zara Tindall shared a sweet moment together as they posed for photos on the racecourse at Cheltenham Festival 2020. The couple, who are parents to Mia, seven, and two-year-old Lena, are awaiting the arrival of their third child in 2021. 

Photo: © Getty Images
Princess Diana wrapped up in a red coat for the festival in 1982, when she was pregnant with eldest son Prince William.

Photo: © Getty Images
Royal sisters-in-law Autumn Phillips and Zara looked stylish on a girls' day out to Cheltenham in 2014. 

Photo: © Getty Images
The Duchess of Cornwall and Zara Tindall shared a giggle as they watched the action from the royal box in 2012.

Photo: © Getty Images
Who can forget when Prince William and Kate rocked matching green tweed ensembles at Cheltenham in 2007? The royal girlfriend wore a co-ordinating skirt suit by Katherine Hooker with Chanel sunglasses.

Photo: © Getty Images
The Queen, who is known for her love of horses, stood out in a fluffy royal blue checked coat and matching hat on the racecourse in 2003.

Photo: © Getty Images
Princess Anne and Zara enjoyed a mother-daughter day at Cheltenham in 2013. How chic do they look in their block coloured coats and sunglasses?

Photo: © Getty Images
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge surprised racegoers when they attended the 2013 meet, when Kate was pregnant with the couple's first child Prince George. She looked glowing in a blush pink Joseph coat with brown accessories and her Kiki McDonough citrine drop earrings.

Photo: © Getty Images
Zara and Mike made their debut at Cheltenham together in 2005. The couple were married in Edinburgh, Scotland in July 2011.

Photo: © Getty Images
The couple are regulars at the annual races. Zara looked stunning in a berry-coloured coat in 2019.

Photo: © Getty Images
The Countess of Wessex got really excited by the racing when she attended in 2006. 

