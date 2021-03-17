﻿
1/28
Duchess Kate and Prince William visited Ireland from March 3 to March 5, 2020, just before the coronavirus pandemic was made official by the WHO.

It was an exciting moment for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge because it was their first official trip to the country.

It was also a continuation of British royals travelling to Ireland since the Queen's historic trip there in 2011. With the tour, Her Majesty became the first British royal to visit the Republic of Ireland in 100 years.

Since that moment, several royals have travelled the Emerald Isle, including the Sussexes and Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla. Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan went on a two-day tour of Ireland in July 2018, which was their first royal tour outside the United Kingdom as a married couple.

Charles and Camilla toured Ireland in June 2018 and on a whirlwind two-day tour in May 2019.

All of the tours have explored traditional Irish culture, included political engagements and helped strengthen the ties between the U.K. and Ireland.

Scroll through the gallery (or click through if you're on desktop) to see the best moments from royals' travels to Ireland throughout the years.

Photos: © Irish Government - Pool/Getty Images, Pool/Getty Images

The best photos of royals in Ireland through the years
2/28
The Queen took in the splendour of The Long Room of the Old Library at Trinity College Dublin on May 17, 2011.

Photo: © John Stillwell - Pool/Getty Images

The best photos of royals in Ireland through the years
3/28
The Duke of Edinburgh and Her Majesty were also shown the Book of Kells while at the library.

Believed to have been created in the year 800 CE, it is an illuminated manuscript of the four Christian Gospels and New Testament. It contains content produced from the late 6th to early 9th centuries at monasteries in Ireland, Scotland and England by monks in the Columban tradition.

St. Columba is widely credited with spreading Christianity throughout Scotland and also founded many of the first monasteries in Ireland.

Photo: © John Stillwell - Pool/Getty Images

The best photos of royals in Ireland through the years
4/28
In a sombre moment, Her Majesty laid a wreath of poppy flowers at the Irish War Memorial Garden in Islandbridge, Dublin on May 18, 2011.

Photo: © Irish Government - pool/Getty Images

The best photos of royals in Ireland through the years
5/28
The British royals were presented with a hurley, a piece of equipment from the ancient Gaelic Irish game of the same name, during a visit to Croke Park in Dublin.

Photo: © Irish Government - pool/Getty Images

The best photos of royals in Ireland through the years
6/28
Pour a pint of the black stuff, please! The Queen and Prince Philip visited the Guinness Storehouse in Dublin and watched the pouring of a pint in May 2011.

Photo: © Irish Government - Pool/Getty Images

The best photos of royals in Ireland through the years
7/28
Her Majesty is an avid horse lover. On May 19, 2011 in Kildare, Ireland, she and Iris jockey Johnny Murtagh studied a horse racing simulator during the Irish National Stud.

Photo: © Samir Hussein/WireImage

The best photos of royals in Ireland through the years
8/28
The Queen and fishmonger Pat O'Connell shared a laugh during her engagement at the English Market on May 20, 2011 in Cork.

Photo: © Chris Jackson - Pool/Getty Images

The best photos of royals in Ireland through the years
9/28
On the final day of the Queen and Prince Philip's four-day tour of Ireland, they visited the Cathedral at St Patrick's Rock (also known as The Rock of Cashel) in Cashel. Here they are in the magnificent nave. The Cathedral was built between 1235 and 1270.

Photo: © Irish Government - pool/Getty Images

The best photos of royals in Ireland through the years
10/28
Prince Charles took part in a wicker chair making demonstration at Muckross House in Killarney on June 15, 2018.

Photo: © Charles McQuillan/Getty Images

The best photos of royals in Ireland through the years
11/28
The Prince of Wales and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall enjoyed a scenic walk on Derrynane beach in County Kerry on June 15, 2018. The duchess even removed her shoes!

Photo: © Niall Carson - WPA Pool/Getty Images

The best photos of royals in Ireland through the years
12/28

Prince Harry and Meghan met with Taoiseach, or Prime Minister, Leo Varadkar during their tour of the Emerald Isle on July 10, 2018.

Photo: © PAUL FAITH/AFP/Getty Images

The best photos of royals in Ireland through the years
13/28
Shake a paw! Harry and Meghan had a laugh with Irish President Michael D. Higgins, his wife Sabina Coyne and the couple's two Bernese mountain dogs, Bród and Síoda, at Aras an Uachtarain.

Photo: © Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage

The best photos of royals in Ireland through the years
14/28
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex rang the Peace Bell, a symbol of reconciliation, as Michael and Sabina looked on.

Photo: © Andrew Parsons - Pool/Getty Images

The best photos of royals in Ireland through the years
15/28
Go team! During a visit to Croke Park stadium in Dublin, the duke and duchess watched a game from the sidelines.

Photo: © Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage

The best photos of royals in Ireland through the years
16/28
Like the Queen, Harry and Meghan visited the library at Trinity College. They signed the visitor book (pictured) and viewed the Book of Kells.

Photo: © Sam Boal / POOL / AFP

The best photos of royals in Ireland through the years
17/28
Harry and Meghan took in the Famine Memorial statues by Irish sculptor Rowan Gillespie in Dublin on the final day of their Ireland tour.

Photo: © Paul FAITH / AFP

The best photos of royals in Ireland through the years
18/28
Charles planted a tree during a civic reception at the Powerscourt House and Gardens in Enniskerry on a lovely sunny day on May 20, 2019. Camilla chatted with Sarah Slazenger, who ran the estate.

Photo: © Chris Jackson - Pool/Getty Images

The best photos of royals in Ireland through the years
19/28
Charles and Camilla enjoyed a traditional Irish dance performance at the Glencree Centre for Peace and Reconciliation in Enniskerry the same day.

Photo: © Pool/Getty Images

The best photos of royals in Ireland through the years
20/28
Charles met with students from the Glendalough Upper Lake area on his second day touring the Republic of Ireland. They showed off their animal collection to the prince!

Photo: © Owen Humphreys - Pool /Getty Images

The best photos of royals in Ireland through the years
21/28
Charles and Camilla put on their finest for a dinner celebrating UK/Ireland relations at Glencairn on May 20, 2019.

Photo: © Chris Jackson/Getty Images

The best photos of royals in Ireland through the years
22/28
Kate and William looked so stylish when they arrived in Ireland on March 3, 2020.

After leaving the airport, the couple went straight to President Michael D. Higgins's residence at Áras an Uachtaráin in Dublin.

Photo: © Samir Hussein/WireImage

The best photos of royals in Ireland through the years
23/28
Following tea with the president and his wife, Sabina Higgins, the group went outdoors and Kate and William met one of the couple's adorable Burmese mountain dogs.

Photo: © Phil Noble - Pool/Getty Images

The best photos of royals in Ireland through the years
24/28
That evening, the couple looked so glamorous as they visited the Guinness Storehouse's famous Gravity Bar in Dublin.

Photo: © Karwai Tang/WireImage

The best photos of royals in Ireland through the years
25/28
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge took in the beauty of Ireland during a picturesque walk in Howth, a suburb of Dublin.

Photo: © Chris Jackson/Getty Images

The best photos of royals in Ireland through the years
26/28
Awwww! The sweet couple were seen with their arms around each other at the top of Howth's cliff!

Photo: © Tim Rooke/Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage

The best photos of royals in Ireland through the years
27/28
William showed off his impressive juggling skills – to Kate's amusement – during a stop to Tribeton, on the final day of their royal tour.

Photo: © PAUL FAITH/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

The best photos of royals in Ireland through the years
28/28
On their final day in Ireland, the duke and duchess headed to the Salthill Knockacarra Gaelic Athletic Association club to learn more about Gaelic soccer and hurling, two of Ireland's most popular sports.

Sporty Kate showed off her brilliant moves!

Photo: © Sam Barnes/Sportsfile via Getty Images

