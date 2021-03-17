All the best photos from Duchess Kate and Prince William's 2020 royal tour of Ireland

﻿
By Zach Harper and Heather Cichowski

Duchess Kate and Prince William visited Ireland on a three-day tour of the country in March 2020, just prior to the coronavirus pandemic and resulting lockdown.

While on their first official visit of the Emerald Isle, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge spent time in Dublin, County Meath, County Kildare and Galway. The trip was intended to strengthen the relationship between Ireland and the U.K., and is just one of a handful of times members of the Royal Family have visited Ireland.

Scroll through the gallery (or click through if you're on desktop) to see the best photos from their tour!

Photo: © Phil Noble - Pool/Getty Images

Kate looked gorgeous as the couple got off the plane, which was a commercial Aer Lingus flight.

The Duchess of Cambridge chose a peplum Alessandra Rich dress with a high neckline and black swirl pattern. She covered it with a green Catherine Walker coat, matching heels and a bright green suede clutch from L.K. Bennett. She accessorized with a headband and diamond earrings from Asprey London.

Photo: © MICHAEL CHESTER/AFP via Getty Images

After leaving the airport, the couple went straight to President Michael D. Higgins's residence at Áras an Uachtaráin in Dublin.

Photo: © Samir Hussein/WireImage

They posed for a lovely photo with Michael and his wife, Sabina Coyne.

Photo: © Phil Noble - WPA Pool/Getty Images

After enjoying afternoon tea with Michael and Sabina, which consisted of Barry's tea, shamrock shortbread, oat biscuits and lemon drizzle cake, the Cambridges signed the president's guestbook.

Photo: © Phil Noble - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Following tea, the couple went outdoors and Kate and William met one of Michael's Burmese mountain dogs. The pup really liked dog-lover Kate!

Photo: © Phil Noble - Pool/Getty Images

The Cambridges then laid a wreath at the An Gardín Cuimhneacháin (Garden of Remembrance) in Dublin. Opened by Éamon de Valera, an Irish independence leader who went on to become both the country's Taoiseach (prime minister) and President, it is dedicated to those who died fighting for Ireland's independence.

William and Kate also left a note with their wreath.

"May we never forget the lessons of history as we continue to build a brighter future together," it read.

Photo: © Chris Jackson - Pool/Getty Images

They also rang the Pace Bell in Phoenix Park, which is on the grounds of the president's residence. The pupper was keen to help, as you can see.

Photo: © PAUL FAITH/AFP via Getty Images

The duke and duchess then visited Taoiseach Leo Varadkar (second left) and his partner, Matthew Barrett, at their home.

Photo: © PAUL FAITH/AFP via Getty Images

On the evening of March 3, Kate stepped out in a gorgeous shimmering green gown by The Vampire's Wife as she and William visited the Guinness Storehouse's Gravity bar.

Photo: © Samir Hussein/WireImage

Pour a pint! The couple enjoyed pints of Guinness at the bar at an event that was hosted by the British Ambassador to Ireland.

Photo: © PAUL FAITH/AFP via Getty Images

Here he is doing just that!

Photo: © PAUL FAITH/POOL/AFP via Getty Image

Slainte! Kate enjoyed her pint as William gave a toast and said "Cheers" in Gaelic.

Photo: © James Whatling - WPA Pool/Getty Images

The guests included athletes, actors and actresses and members of the Irish armed forces.

Photo: © PAUL FAITH/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

One of the guests was actress Sinéad Burke (left), who was featured on the British Vogue issue Duchess Meghan guest-edited last year. Both William and Kate spoke with her.

Photo: © James Whatling - WPA Pool/Getty Images

