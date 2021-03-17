﻿
14 Photos | Royalty and Statesmen

Look back at Duchess Kate's beautiful Ireland royal tour wardrobe

By Heather Cichowski

Look back at Duchess Kate's beautiful Ireland royal tour wardrobe
You're reading

Look back at Duchess Kate's beautiful Ireland royal tour wardrobe

1/14
Next

The Queen to hold 'thanksgiving' service for Prince Philip next year
Look back at Duchess Kate's beautiful Ireland royal tour wardrobe
1/14
By Heather Cichowski

Duchess Kate and Prince William embarked on their first official royal tour of Ireland from March 3 to March 5, 2020, just before the coronavirus pandemic and lockdown. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attended multiple engagements across the Emerald Isle from Dublin to Galway.

With each appearance, Kate paid tribute to Ireland in many ways from wearing the colours of the Irish flag, to supporting local designers to sporting lucky shamrock jewelry! The mom of three also mixed gorgeous new additions with some cherished recycled looks from her closet, including her beloved Penelope Chilvers boots and a cream Reiss coat she had before royal life!

Kate's stunning Ireland tour wardrobe will not be forgotten.

Scroll through the gallery (or click through if you're on desktop) to see all of the best style moments from Duchess Kate during her and Prince William's 2020 tour of Ireland.

Photos: © MICHAEL CHESTER/AFP via Getty Images, Facundo Arrizabalaga/Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage, Karwai Tang/WireImage

Look back at Duchess Kate's beautiful Ireland royal tour wardrobe
2/14
From the moment the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge stepped off the plane at Dublin International Airport on March 3, the mom of three dazzled with her outfits. She paid tribute to the Emerald Isle in varying shades of green.

Kate looked elegant in a Catherine Walker coat with a brighter emerald green printed dress by Alessandra Rich underneath. She rounded out the look with a vibrant green L.K. Bennett clutch, deep forest green pumps by Gianvito Rossi, Asprey diamond daisy earrings and an on-trend Lele Sadoughi padded headband.

Photo: © MICHAEL CHESTER/AFP via Getty Images

Look back at Duchess Kate's beautiful Ireland royal tour wardrobe
3/14
During a meeting with Irish President Michael D. Higgins at Áras an Uachtaráin, Kate showed off the captivating details of her frock, including the pleats, balloon sleeves and swirling green print.

Photo: © Samir Hussein/WireImage

Look back at Duchess Kate's beautiful Ireland royal tour wardrobe
4/14
On the Ireland royal tour, Kate debuted new Asprey London Daisy Heritage Earrings, which sell for approximately $30,000. The sparkling studs feature a "quintessentially English daisy" made out of individually set marquise cut stones as the flower's petals and a half-ball of pavé diamonds in the centre to replicate a flower's middle. The jewels complemented the detailed buttons on her frock.

Photo: © Phil Noble - Pool/Getty Images
Look back at Duchess Kate's beautiful Ireland royal tour wardrobe
5/14
Later on March 3, Kate and William visited the Guinness Storehouse's Gravity Bar in Dublin. She captivated in a metallic green dress by The Vampire's Wife paired with glinting golden H&M earrings, a shimmering clutch and deep green heels from Manolo Blahnik.

Photo: © Karwai Tang/WireImage

Look back at Duchess Kate's beautiful Ireland royal tour wardrobe
6/14
Kate's H&M earrings dazzled as much as her metallic green The Vampire's Wife dress. The duchess's earrings are from a past season and thought to retail for around $10.35!

Photo: © Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Look back at Duchess Kate's beautiful Ireland royal tour wardrobe
7/14
On March 4, the duke and duchess stepped out to Jigsaw, the National Centre for Youth Mental Health. She recycled a cream coat by Reiss, which she has owned for over a decade! Black skinny jeans, her go-to black ankle boots from Russell & Bromley and Daniella Draper shamrock earrings completed the elegant ensemble.

Photo: © Facundo Arrizabalaga/Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage

Look back at Duchess Kate's beautiful Ireland royal tour wardrobe
8/14
Once inside, Kate removed her Reiss coat to showcase a black-and-white polka dot Equipment blouse, which was another piece from her wardrobe she has worn before!

Photo: © Facundo Arrizabalaga/Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage

Look back at Duchess Kate's beautiful Ireland royal tour wardrobe
9/14
The couple continued on their jam-packed tour with a stop at Teagasc Research Farm in Carlow on March 4. They adorably coordinated in casual khaki green jackets and brown boots! The duchess was in the olive Friel Utility Jacket from Dulbarry of Ireland, a heritage Irish brand that was established in Galway in 1937. She finished the outfit with her long-time favourite Penelope Chilvers tall tasselled boots, skinny black jeans and the Alexa Chung x Barbour Bella Pussy-Bow Herringbone Cotton Shirt. She still had on her shamrock earrings!

Photo: © Samir Hussein/WireImage

Look back at Duchess Kate's beautiful Ireland royal tour wardrobe
10/14
For Kate and William's final event on March 4, she turned heads in a fuchsia vintage Oscar de la Renta dress at a reception held by Irish Tanaiste (Deputy Prime Minister) Simon Coveney in Dublin. The romantic spotted dress featured a frilled neckline and black belt at the waist. She accessorized with a black clutch and black heels both from Jimmy Choo and Accessorize earrings, which retail for approximately $9.

Photo: © Phil Noble - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Look back at Duchess Kate's beautiful Ireland royal tour wardrobe
11/14
She went green again! On the third and final day of the tour, March 5, Duchess Kate donned a bespoke Valerie dress by British brand Suzannah to visit with performers at Tribeton in Galway. The frock had a polka dot effect from its dainty white square print. The mom of three accessorized with tall black Ralph Lauren boots and Daniella Draper shamrock jewellery.

Photo: © Peter Morrison-Pool/Getty Images

Look back at Duchess Kate's beautiful Ireland royal tour wardrobe
12/14
The Gold Mini Cupid Hoops With Baby Shamrock Charms by Daniella Draper were a staple accessory of Kate's during the tour. She wore the earrings to multiple engagements on the second and third days, later pairing them with a matching necklace, thought to be the Baby Shamrock Necklace, when she and William visited Galway on March 5.

Photo: © Julien Behal/Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage

Look back at Duchess Kate's beautiful Ireland royal tour wardrobe
13/14
Later when she and William visited Tig Coili, a traditional Irish pub in Galway, she recycled a bespoke forest green Alexander McQueen coat we last saw her wear in Bradford in January. Royal fans know the British designer is one of her favourites!

Photo: © Aaron Chown/PA Images via Getty Images

Look back at Duchess Kate's beautiful Ireland royal tour wardrobe
14/14
Sporty chic! Duchess Kate was ready to play at Salthill Gaelic Athletic Association club in Galway on March 5. She switched her outfit from earlier for a vivid red-orange cable knit sweater by Really Wild, black skinny jeans and New Balance sneakers.

Photo: © Charles McQuillan/Getty Images

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...

You're on HELLO!'s global site. Click to return to HELLO! India Go back