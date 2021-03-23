Happy birthday, Princess Eugenie! Look back at the royal's best moments

Happy Birthday, Princess Eugenie
! The younger Princess of York turns 31 on March 23! Eugenie has had quite the year, from watching her sister, Princess Beatrice
marry Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi
last July, to having her first child, August Philip Hawke Brooskbank
, in February!
But she's had an eventful life so far, from her childhood in Windsor to university in Newcastle, to moving across the pond to New York for a year, to coming back to the UK and marrying Jack!
Click through the gallery to see some of our favourite shots of Eugenie through the years!
Photos: © Tim Graham/Max Mumby/Getty Images