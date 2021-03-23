Happy birthday, Princess Eugenie! Look back at the royal's best moments

﻿
By Zach Harper

1/33
1/33
Happy Birthday, Princess Eugenie! The younger Princess of York turns 31 on March 23! Eugenie has had quite the year, from watching her sister, Princess Beatrice marry Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi last July, to having her first child, August Philip Hawke Brooskbank, in February!

But she's had an eventful life so far, from her childhood in Windsor to university in Newcastle, to moving across the pond to New York for a year, to coming back to the UK and marrying Jack! Click through the gallery to see some of our favourite shots of Eugenie through the years!

Photos: © Tim Graham/Max Mumby/Getty Images

2/33
Eugenie was born on March 23, 1990, and as is customary, Buckingham Palace announced her birth by placing a notice on its gates, confirming Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, had given birth to the royal baby at 7:58 p.m. that day.

Photo: © Getty Images

3/33
Here she is! This is one of the very first pictures ever taken of Eugenie, with proud parents Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson beaming outside the Portland Hospital in London just after she was born. We really love their matching pink here!

Photo: © Tim Graham/Getty Images

4/33
On Dec. 23, 1990, the Royal Family gathered at the Sandringham estate for Eugenie's christening. She was the Queen's first grandchild to have a public baptism and the first not to be christened in the Lily Font, the silver-gilt font used at the baptismal services of royal family members.

Photo: © Tim Graham/Getty Images

5/33
By the time she was a year old, Eugenie had a love of one of the very best things in life: ice cream! Here she is having a tasty treat at the Windsor Horse Show in May 1991.

Photo: © Tim Graham/Getty Images

6/33
Every child loves tobogganing, and here's Eugenie (front) at age two, doing just that with big sister Beatrice and her mom while on vacation in Klosters, Switzerland in 1992!

Photo: © Tim Graham/Getty Images

7/33
It's hard being two sometimes! Here's a yawning Eugenie (to Sarah's right) and Beatrice wearing matching blue dresses with mom and dad Prince Andrew at the Royal Windsor Horse Show in May 1992.

Photo: © Tim Graham/Getty Images

8/33
Twinning! Eugenie (left) and Beatrice sure looked like they were having fun with their mom on another skiing holiday with their mom in December 1992.

Photo: © Tim Graham/Getty Images

9/33
When she turned three, Princess Eugenie and her big sis got the chance to be bridesmaids at the wedding of Alison Wardley, who was their nurse. 25 years later, Eugenie got married herself!

Photo: © Tim Graham/Getty Images

10/33
Eugenie looked adorable for her first day of school at Upton House School in Windsor, wearing a uniform that came complete with a very stylish hat! And what '90s kid doesn't remember those really cool, colourful vinyl backpacks?

Photo: © Tim Graham/Getty Images

11/33
Skiing is a big part of the royals' lives, and here's Eugenie (second from left) on vacation in Switzerland with Beatrice and cousins Prince Harry and Prince William! We can't imagine how much fun they had together

Photo: © Tim Graham/Getty Images

12/33
When she was just seven years old, Eugenie (centre) and Beatrice lost their aunt, Princess Diana. Here they are leaving the funeral service at Westminster Abbey. When Eugenie was married in 2018, her mom Sarah Ferguson made sure to pay special tribute to Eugenie's aunt. Sarah called Diana her "best friend."

Photo: © Jayne Fincher/Getty Images

13/33
Fore! Here's eight-year-old Eugenie trying her hand at golf during a charity match in Virginia Water, England.

Photo: © Tim Graham/Getty Images

14/33
Pop music royalty meets... royalty! Eugenie (second from right) with Beatrice (centre) met four out of five of the Spice Girls at London's Earl's Court in 1999, with mom Sarah standing in for doppelganger Ginger Spice! This was every girl's dream in the '90s, and we're so jealous!

Photo: © Dave Hogan/Getty Images

15/33
The York sisters riding their ponies at a horse show in 2000. Horses are a big part of the Royal Family's lives, and Beatrice and Eugenie are no exception!

Photo: © Tim Graham/Getty Images

16/33
In April 2002, Beatrice (left) and Eugenie said goodbye to their great-grandmother, the Queen Mother, who passed away at the age of 101.

Photo: © Tim Graham/Getty Images

17/33
Just a few weeks later, Eugenie's grandmother, the Queen, celebrated her Golden Jubilee

Photo: © Tim Graham/Getty Images

18/33
In December 2002, Eugenie celebrated her first Christmas post-surgery. Two months earlier, she had an operation on her spine to correct scoliosis, a curvature of the spine. She spent three days in intensive care, one day in a ward and six days in a wheelchair before walking again.

Photo: © Scott Barbour/Getty Images

19/33
Back on the hill! Eugenie returned to Switzerland for another skiing vacation, this time nearly age 14, in 2004.

Photo: © Tim Graham/Getty Images

20/33
Are we ever jealous! Eugenie stands next to Leonardo DiCaprio at the London premiere of The Aviator in 2004.

Photo: © Dave Hogan/Getty Images

21/33
Eugenie had a big day out at the O Wireless Festival with good friend Pixie Geldof in 2006. The two have been friends since they were teenagers, and Pixie was one of the guests at Eugenie's wedding in 2018.

Photo: © John Furniss/WireImage

22/33
Something must have been hilarious! Autumn Phillips laughs during the third day of the Royal Ascot with Eugenie (centre) and Beatrice (left) in 2008.

Photo: © Chris Jackson/Getty Images

23/33
In May 2008, China's Sichuan area was rocked by a catastrophic earthquake that killed more than 87,000 people and injured more than 374,000 others. That November, Eugenie and dad Prince Andrew visited Dujiangyan, China, one of the worst-hit cities, and left flowers for those who lost their lives.

Photo: © China Photos/Getty Images

24/33
In October 2008, Eugenie had her first public engagement as a royal, opening a Teenager Cancer Trust unit for young people at St. James’s Hospital in Leeds, Engalnd.

Photo: © Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

25/33
Another first day of school! Princess Eugenie started university at Newcastle University in 2009. Eugenie had decided to take a gap year before starting post-secondary education. She combined English Literature, Art History and Politics, and graduated in 2012.

Photo: © Indigo/Getty Images

26/33
In 2011, Eugenie met Jack Brooksbank while on vacation in Switzerland and the two started dating. He became her husband when they married in October 2018.

Photo: © Mark Milan/GC Images

27/33
Eugenie looked beautiful in blue at the wedding of her cousin Prince William and Duchess Kate in April 2011.

Photo: © Odd Andersen/AFP/Getty Images

28/33
Big smiles for the new grad! In 2012, Eugenie completed her Bachelor's degree in English Literature and Art History

Photo: © Owen Humphries/Getty Images

29/33
In 2013, Eugenie made a big move across the pond to New York, where she worked as a benefits auctions manager for online auction firm Paddle8. She lived in the Big Apple for a year.

Photo: © Alo Ceballos/FilmMagic

30/33
In 2015, Eugenie moved back to London and began working at Hauser & Wirth art gallery, where she was later promoted to director. Here she is at the 2017 Serpentine Galleries summer party.

Photo: © Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

31/33
Last October, after 7 years of dating, Eugenie married longtime beau Jack Brooksbank. It was a fairytale ceremony fit for a princess, and she certainly looked the part!

Photo: © Max Mumby/Getty Images

32/33
We loved seeing Eugenie and Autumn Phillips having a chat at Royal Ascot in 2019! They're great friends.

Photo: © Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

33/33
In 2021, Eugenie and Jack welcomed their first child, a boy named August Philip Hawke Brooksbank! He was born on Feb. 9 at the Portland Hospital for Women and Children in London – the same place Eugenie was born nearly 31 years earlier! They left the hospital three days later, and shared the first photos of the little lad on Feb. 20, posing for sweet images with him that were taken by their midwife at home in Windsor.

Photo: © Instagram/@princesseugenie

