We love it when we're reminded that members of the royal family are just like us – minus the responsibility, power and wealth. While their daily schedules are mapped out to a T, there are times that they just can't prepare for, like the shock of a surprise proposal during a royal outing, or when the Duchess of Cornwall appeared startled by a horse race. These instances of utter disbelief make for some incredible moments. Here are the pictures to prove it…
Princess Eugenie
Something definitely caught Princess Eugenie's eye as she made her way out of Windsor Castle on the day of her wedding back in October 2018. The bride appeared pleasantly surprised as she left the lunchtime reception with her new husband Jack Brooksbank, and her mother Sarah, Duchess of York following closely behind. The wedding party were making their way from Windsor Castle to Royal Lodge for the evening do.
