9 times Prince Philip made Kate Middleton giggle in public

The Duke of Edinburgh shared a close bond with his eight grandchildren, but his kindness also extended to his in-laws, including the Duchess of Cambridge. The pair appeared to have a sweet relationship, with Prince Philip always making Kate laugh in public.
Before the Duke retired from public duties, aged 96, in August 2017, he was a regular fixture by the Queen's side at her engagements and formal events, such as Trooping the Colour.
Prince Philip was among the royals to welcome Kate to the fold upon her marriage to Prince William in 2011.
In the Duke of Cambridge's touching tribute to his late grandfather following Prince Philip's passing on 9 April 2021, William said: "I feel lucky to have not just had his example to guide me, but his enduring presence well into my own adult life – both through good times and the hardest days.
"I will always be grateful that my wife had so many years to get to know my grandfather and for the kindness he showed her."
Take a look back at Prince Philip and Kate's sweetest moments together…
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge looked pleased to see the Duke of Edinburgh as they left St George's Chapel in Windsor after Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's wedding. Prince Philip attended all of his adult grandchildren's nuptials, including Princess Beatrice's marriage to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in Windsor in July 2020