12 unexpected photos of Prince Philip the car enthusiast with his beloved Land Rovers

It's no secret that Prince Philip had a fondness for cars, particularly Land Rovers. The Queen and the late Duke of Edinburgh, who passed away aged 99 on Friday 9 April, received their first personal Land Rover in 1955 and their collection grew quite a bit over the years. It is believed the current royal household's total number of Land Rovers is more than 30 vehicles.
Philip was a driving fanatic until he gave up his licence in 2019, after an accident whilst out in his Freelander at Sandringham, but his interest in carriage driving was the perfect replacement and a sport he kept up since the seventies.
In a tribute shared on Monday, his grandson Prince William said: "I will never take for granted the special memories my children will always have of their great-grandpa coming to collect them in his carriage."
Robust cars that are now synonymous with country pursuits and London life, the Duke wasn't just a fan of driving his Land Rovers; he found they made the perfect viewing platform and was often pictured sitting on the roof of his car at horse shows.
He even designed his own funeral car, a specially modified Land Rover that will bear his coffin at Saturday's event. Ahead of the ceremonial royal funeral, we're taking a look back at some of the best, timeless photos of the Duke and his incredible car collection...