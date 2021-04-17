﻿
13 Photos | Royalty and Statesmen

12 unexpected photos of Prince Philip the car enthusiast with his beloved Land Rovers

The Queen's husband had a soft spot for cars

You're reading

The Queen shares heartwarming personal photo with late husband Prince Philip on eve of funeral
Catherine Entwistle
Photo: © Getty Images
It's no secret that Prince Philip had a fondness for cars, particularly Land Rovers. The Queen and the late Duke of Edinburgh, who passed away aged 99 on Friday 9 April, received their first personal Land Rover in 1955 and their collection grew quite a bit over the years. It is believed the current royal household's total number of Land Rovers is more than 30 vehicles.

Philip was a driving fanatic until he gave up his licence in 2019, after an accident whilst out in his Freelander at Sandringham, but his interest in carriage driving was the perfect replacement and a sport he kept up since the seventies.

In a tribute shared on Monday, his grandson Prince William said: "I will never take for granted the special memories my children will always have of their great-grandpa coming to collect them in his carriage."

Robust cars that are now synonymous with country pursuits and London life, the Duke wasn't just a fan of driving his Land Rovers; he found they made the perfect viewing platform and was often pictured sitting on the roof of his car at horse shows.

He even designed his own funeral car, a specially modified Land Rover that will bear his coffin at Saturday's event. Ahead of the ceremonial royal funeral, we're taking a look back at some of the best, timeless photos of the Duke and his incredible car collection...

Photo: © Getty Images
The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh visited Wales in 1963, seen here sharing a joke whilst stood in the back of one of their earlier Land Rovers. They were accompanied by officers on their field car tour of the Welsh Brigade Depot at Cwrt-y-Gollen a year before their youngest son, Prince Edward, was born.

Photo: © Getty Images
The Royal Family have frequented horse trials for many years. At the Badminton Horse Trials, Gloucestershire, in 1968, the Duke of Edinburgh was pictured sitting atop his beloved car. He had the best view in the house, although it would seem the Queen, the Queen Mother, and the Duke of Beaufort preferred to have their feet firmly on the ground.

Photo: © Getty Images
During a tour of Australia, chivalrous Prince Philip sheltered the Queen from the rain under an umbrella whilst riding in the back of their open-top Land Rover.

Photo: © Getty Images
Prince Philip was joined on top of his Land Rover by the Queen, the Queen Mother, and the Duke and Duchess of Beaufort who all appear dressed for the elements whilst viewing the competitors at the 1955 European Horse Trials in Windsor Great Park.

Photo: © Getty Images
The Duke looked relaxed in sunglasses as he pointed out competitors at the 1968 Badminton Horse Trials whilst the Queen looked on through binoculars.

Photo: © Getty Images
The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh waved to well-wishers from the back of their open-top Land Rover during a tour of New Zealand in 1981.

Photo: © Getty Images
In more recent years, the Duke of Edinburgh preferred a seat closer to the ground whilst watching the horse trials. He retrieved a deck chair from the boot of his Land Rover Freelander whilst watching the horses at the Royal Windsor Horse Show in 2014.

Photo: © Getty Images
The Duke looked effortlessly stylish as he leaned against his forest green Land Rover whilst standing on the boot hatch during the Royal Windsor Horse Show.

Photo: © Rex
The Duke of Edinburgh drove himself and his wife to the Queen's 81st birthday celebration at Prince Edward and his wife Sophie's home in Bagshot Park.

Photo: © Getty Images
The Queen opted for a lime green outfit as she and the Duke of Edinburgh greeted well-wishers from the back of their modified open top Land Rover during a walkabout in Windsor on her 90th birthday in 2016.

Photo: © Rex
Proud husband and consort, Prince Philip appeared cheerful as he joined the Queen to greet Windsor visitors in 2016 for the Queen's 90th birthday.

