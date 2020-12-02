17 heartwarming photos of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's son Archie

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are happily embracing their Californian life with their son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, after stepping back from royal duties in March 2020.
Prince Harry and Meghan, who are expecting their baby daughter this summer, may be raising their son as a private citizen, but the couple often share insights about the new milestones that Archie has reached or funny moments – including popping up during their video calls!
The public has only been treated to a few photos of Archie since his birth in May 2019, but we can already see how much of a cutie he's growing up to be. From his christening in July 2019 to his first birthday, let's take a look at all the times Archie has melted our hearts...
For his second birthday this week, Harry and Meghan asked well-wishers to donate to Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, which is working to ensure that people in all corners of the world can get equitable access to the COVID-19 vaccine, regardless of their wealth or circumstance.
They also released this sweet sepia photo that showed Archie from behind, playing with balloons in the family's £11m Montecito, Santa Barbara home.