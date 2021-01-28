9 royal moments that shocked the world

The royals are some of the most well-known figures around the globe, but they haven't been exempt from the odd scandal or two over the years.
From Prince Andrew's retirement from public life to Princess Diana's tell-all Panorama interview, HELLO! takes a look at some of the most shocking royal events to date, starting with the most recent story about the Queen's cousin...
Prince Michael of Kent
In May 2021, it was reported that Prince Michael of Kent was willing to use his royal status for personal profit and to seek favours from Russian president Vladimir Putin.
The Queen's cousin told undercover reporters posing as investors from South Korea in a virtual meeting that he could be hired for £10,000 a day to make "confidential" representations to Mr Putin's regime.
Channel 4 Dispatches and The Sunday Times collaborated to set up the fake South Korean gold company called House of Haedong. Prince Michael of Kent responded by showing interest in working with the company, telling undercover reporters that he would give House of Haedong his royal endorsement in a recorded speech for a $200,000 fee and was happy to use his home in Kensington Palace as a backdrop.
Responding to the programme, Prince Michael's office said: "Prince Michael receives no public funding and earns his own living through a consultancy company that he has run for over 40 years. Prince Michael has no special relationship with President Putin. They last met in June 2003 and Prince Michael has had no contact with him or his office since then."
