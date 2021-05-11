Meghan Markle's girl and boy baby bumps compared through her pregnancies

If you believe in old wives' tales, they you may agree that the shape of a bump determines whether you're carrying a girl or a boy. If the bump is higher and sticks out in front, you're apparently having a son, whereas if it's lower and spread more widely around the woman's middle, it's a girl. While there is no scientific evidence behind this theory, it's always fun trying to guess a baby's gender.
When the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were pregnant with their first child Archie in 2018 and 2019, they revealed they were keeping the sex a surprise, despite royal biography Finding Freedom claiming that they already knew their son's gender before the birth.
Fast forward two years and Meghan is pregnant again, this time with a baby girl! The couple revealed they were having a daughter back in March during their CBS interview with Oprah Winfrey.
As Meghan's summer due date looms, let's take a look at how her bump changed during her two pregnancies…
