Meghan Markle's girl and boy baby bumps compared through her pregnancies

The Duchess of Sussex is expecting a daughter

If you believe in old wives' tales, they you may agree that the shape of a bump determines whether you're carrying a girl or a boy. If the bump is higher and sticks out in front, you're apparently having a son, whereas if it's lower and spread more widely around the woman's middle, it's a girl. While there is no scientific evidence behind this theory, it's always fun trying to guess a baby's gender.

When the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were pregnant with their first child Archie in 2018 and 2019, they revealed they were keeping the sex a surprise, despite royal biography Finding Freedom claiming that they already knew their son's gender before the birth.

Fast forward two years and Meghan is pregnant again, this time with a baby girl! The couple revealed they were having a daughter back in March during their CBS interview with Oprah Winfrey.

As Meghan's summer due date looms, let's take a look at how her bump changed during her two pregnancies…

GALLERY: Meghan Markle's first bump evolution - see how much she grew with baby Archie

Around three months pregnant

Harry and Meghan announced the Duchess' pregnancy just as they embarked on their 16-day autumn tour of Australasia. On the left, Meghan is pictured just after the three-month mark in October 2019 as she attended a reception in Melbourne. Finding Freedom claimed she was due at the end of April, but was late with Archie eventually arriving on 6 May 2019.

On the right, the Duchess is pictured at roughly the same stage of her pregnancy with her daughter, in December 2020 when she made a surprise appearance on Sunday's CNN Heroes special and delivered remarks in a pre-taped segment to celebrate those who have supported others amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Harry and Meghan hadn't announced their pregnancy, but the Duchess' solo appearance came shortly after she sadly revealed she had suffered a miscarriage earlier in the year.

Around five months pregnant

Meghan showed off her growing bump as she visited the Royal Variety Charity's residential nursing and care home in Twickenham, London in December 2018. She got stuck in and helped make Christmas decorations with the elderly residents.

In 2021, Harry and Meghan announced they were pregnant again and included their son Archie in their sweet photo announcement taken by Misan Harriman. The Duchess appeared to be around four or five months pregnant.

GALLERY: Archie is growing up fast! See 17 cutest photos

Around five months pregnant

Here Meghan is around four months pregnant, looking as stunning as ever at The Fashion Awards 2018 at the Royal Albert Hall in London.

To the right, she's pictured during her explosive Oprah interview, which aired in March 2021.

Around five months pregnant

Meghan was roughly five months pregnant at her first Christmas as a royal and dressed to the nines for the traditional church service in a Victoria Beckham outfit, showing off her growing bump in navy.

In February 2020, she and Harry were pictured walking around Beverly Hills in Los Angeles shortly before their pregnancy announcement, when she was thought to be around four or five months along.

Around six months pregnant

In late January 2019 when she was roughly six months pregnant, the former actress paid a visit to one of her former patronages, The National Theatre, in London.

To the right, Meghan is pictured slightly earlier in her pregnancy at around five months, wearing a pretty floral frock by Oscar de la Renta. During the virtual appearance with her husband Harry, the couple spoke about their podcast, Archwell Audio.

MORE: Where Meghan Markle is planning on giving birth to her daughter

Around seven months pregnant

In what was one of her final engagements before she went off on maternity leave, Meghan attended a Commonwealth Day Youth Event at Canada House in March 2019, when she was around seven months pregnant. The event showcased and celebrated the diverse community of young Canadians living in London and around the UK.

To the right, she's pictured at around the same point in her pregnancy with her daughter in May 2021. Meghan is thought to be due in June or July.

