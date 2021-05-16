10 times the royals enjoyed themselves at the theatre

﻿
The Queen and her family love a night out in London's West End

Photo: © Getty Images
The royals love a good night out at the theatre to watch the latest play or musical, and many of their glamorous attendances have been held in aid of a charity close to their hearts.

The UK theatre industry has been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic over the past year, but on Monday, some venues are set to finally welcome audiences again – albeit socially distanced.

As theatres get set to reopen, at HELLO! HQ we thought we'd take a look at some of the best photos of the royals attending shows, musicals and plays over the years.

The Duchess of Cambridge

In February 2020, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge saw a special performance of Dear Evan Hansen, in aid of The Royal Foundation. The musical tells the story of Evan, a boy who is struggling to connect in our hyperconnected world.

The award-winning show spans generations and has been credited with helping to start important conversations about mental health between parents and teenagers.

For her date night with her husband, Kate stunned in a black Eponine dress and her glittery Jimmy Choo heels with a matching clutch bag.

The Cambridges also delighted royal fans when they took their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, to watch Pantoland at the London Palladium, joining a special performance hosted by The National Lottery for key workers and their families. The young royals made their debut on the red carpet before enjoying the show. 

Photo: © Getty Images
3/10

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex

Just a couple of months after their wedding, Prince Harry and Meghan enjoyed a date night to watch a special performance of Hamilton, in aid of the Duke's charity Sentebale.

The Duchess looked amazing in a black tuxedo dress by Canadian designer Judith & Charles on the night. Harry even impressed the audience by singing the opening bars of one of the show's songs.

MORE: Meghan Markle's best ever red carpet moments before she joined the royal family

Photo: © Getty Images
4/10

The Countess of Wessex

Sophie attended a gala performance of The Girls musical in 2017, which was based on the true story of the famous Yorkshire WI Calendar Girls and was held in support of the blood cancer charity Bloodwise. The Countess is actually a member of her local WI!

MORE: 5 times Lady Louise Windsor recycled her mother the Countess of Wessex's clothes

Photo: © Getty Images
5/10

Princess Diana

Diana was known for her love of plays and musicals and attended many in her capacity as a member of the royal family. She wore a stunning white sequin dress to a performance of Starlight Express in 1984.

MORE: 9 royal red-carpet looks for ultimate bridal inspiration: Kate Middleton, Princess Diana and more

Photo: © Getty Images
6/10

The Duchess of Cambridge

Kate attended the opening night of 42nd Street at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane in 2017. It was held in aid of one of her patronages EACH (East Anglia's Children's Hospice) and she wowed in a red Marchesa Notte fit-and-flare dress and Kate Spade pom pom earrings.

MORE: Royal ballgowns: Kate Middleton's best ever red carpet looks

Photo: © Getty Images
7/10

The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh

Her Majesty and Prince Philip were spotted leaving a performance of Billy Elliot in 2006, and it used to be a regular occurrence for the couple, who loved musical theatre. The Duke of Edinburgh sadly passed away at the age of 99 in April 2021.

MORE: The Queen and Prince Philip's love story

Photo: © Getty Images
8/10

The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall

Before they were married, Charles and Camilla walked the red carpet for a gala performance of Mamma Mia in 2004, which raised funds for the Prince's Trust.

MORE: 13 times Duchess Camilla wowed us in stunning royal gowns - from glittering sequins to elegant lace

Photo: © Getty Images
9/10

Princess Margaret

The Queen's sister had a glamorous night out as she attended a performance of My Fair Lady with Julie Andrews in 1966.

Photo: © Getty Images
10/10

Princess Diana

We couldn't do a round-up of royals at the theatre without including Princess Diana's attendance at Miss Saigon in 1989, where she stunned in a powder blue Catherine Walker evening dress.

