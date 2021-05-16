10 times the royals enjoyed themselves at the theatre

The royals love a good night out at the theatre to watch the latest play or musical, and many of their glamorous attendances have been held in aid of a charity close to their hearts.
The UK theatre industry has been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic over the past year, but on Monday, some venues are set to finally welcome audiences again – albeit socially distanced.
As theatres get set to reopen, at HELLO! HQ we thought we'd take a look at some of the best photos of the royals attending shows, musicals and plays over the years.
The Duchess of Cambridge
In February 2020, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge saw a special performance of Dear Evan Hansen, in aid of The Royal Foundation. The musical tells the story of Evan, a boy who is struggling to connect in our hyperconnected world.
The award-winning show spans generations and has been credited with helping to start important conversations about mental health between parents and teenagers.
For her date night with her husband, Kate stunned in a black Eponine dress and her glittery Jimmy Choo heels with a matching clutch bag.
