15 unusual royal baby traditions you might not have heard of

It's only a matter of weeks before Prince Harry and Meghan Markle welcome their baby daughter. The couple, who quit royal life last year, are based in California and will not have to follow the strict protocol that comes with introducing a new member of the royal family to the world.
They'll have the freedom to announce their daughter's birth as they please and won't be obliged to present the little girl in public, as royal parents before them have done.
Ahead of the Queen's great-granddaughter's imminent arrival, we're taking a look at some of the most surprising royal baby traditions you may not have known about.
Back in the day, royal babies weren't breastfed, they were usually born at home, and fathers weren't allowed in the delivery room. Times have changed though and some of these traditions have been scrapped, but others, like the Queen being told first about the birth, still remain. While Harry may not have to follow protocol anymore, we're sure his grandmother, who he's incredibly close to, will be one of the first to hear the news.
A home birth
The Queen was born at her grandfather's London house, 17 Bruton Street in Mayfair, in 1926. Royal babies were typically born at home, and Her Majesty carried on this tradition by choosing to give birth to Prince Charles, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward at Buckingham Palace. Princess Anne was born at Clarence House, now the home of Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall.
The Queen's sister Princess Margaret also gave birth to her daughter Lady Sarah Chatto at Kensington Palace, and her son David, 2nd Earl of Snowdon at Clarence House.
The trend to give birth in hospitals started with Princess Anne, who chose to deliver her children at St Mary's Hospital in Paddington, London. The hospital's private Lindo Wing has welcomed several royal babies, including Prince William, Prince Harry, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.