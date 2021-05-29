Ever since Prince Harry stepped back from royal life, there's been an evident coolness between the Duke and his older brother Prince William's relationship. The rift between the siblings and Harry's tension with his father Prince Charles has been widely reported on, but Harry has said how he's hoping to "heal" his relationship with his dad, and how he'll always love his big brother.
"I love William to bits, he's my brother, we've been through hell together, we have a shared experience, but we were on different paths," Harry told Oprah Winfrey in his interview in March.
The royals are indeed on different paths – living across the world from each other with William destined to be King one day, while Harry embraces his new freedom in the US. But the first steps of reconciliation were seen during Prince Philip's funeral in April, when the brothers were spotted chatting together in a scene that looked like old times.
As they sort through their matters privately, we're taking a look back to happier times when William and Harry showed their unbreakable bond.
MORE: 5 of Prince Harry's sweetest quotes about his dad Prince Charles