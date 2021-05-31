14 times the royals were spotted in unexpected places

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge at Forgan's restaurant, St Andrews
During their week-long tour of Scotland in May 2021, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were spotted leaving Forgan's restaurant in St Andrews after enjoying a romantic meal.
"There was a crowd outside once they left but as far as inside goes it was quiet," said manager Marc, who declined to give his last name.
"There was no pomp and ceremony or fanfare, they were very nice and when they left they were very complimentary."
And the next day during a busy day of engagements, William and Kate also popped into the award-winning Anstruther Fish Bar for a low-key takeaway.
According to the Daily Mail, the pair were 'regular customers' while they were students some 20 years ago, and ordered a £7.95 haddock supper, wrapped in paper, which they ate on a bench near the pier.
