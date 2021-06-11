﻿
The royal had a joint outing with the First Lady

Danielle Stacey
The Duchess of Cambridge teamed up with First Lady of the United States Dr Jill Biden to visit a school in Hayle, Cornwall on Friday. Their official meeting came ahead of the G7 Leaders reception, which Kate and her husband, Prince William, will attend with the Queen, the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall.

Community college educator Dr Biden has continued to teach alongside her role as First Lady, while the early years has been a huge focus for the Duchess throughout her royal career. 

There was much excitement from pupils at Connor Downs Academy as Kate and Jill arrived at their joint engagement. 

Later today, the Duchess will join Her Majesty and the Duchess Cornwall at an event in celebration of The Big Lunch at the Eden Project.

The three royal ladies will also attend the G7 Leaders reception at the eco-visitor attraction, alongside the Prince of Wales and Duke of Cambridge.

Afterwards, Prince Charles will host a reception for the G7 Leaders and CEOs from the world’s largest companies to discuss how the private sector can work with governments to tackle the climate emergency. Prince William will also join his father.

Kate looked elegant in a pink Alexander McQueen shift dress for her joint engagement with the First Lady.

Meanwhile, Jill wore a white fit and flare dress with a hot pink jacket. 

We'll be bringing you live updates and all the photos from this story...

