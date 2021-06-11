Royal children’s cutest Trooping the Colour moments, from the Queen to the Cambridge kids

﻿
Royal watchers look forward to Trooping the Colour, the official celebration of the Queen's birthday, every year. The pomp and spectacle are unrivalled - as are the chances to see royal kids doing silly, adorable or funny things!

Click through the gallery for some of our favourite cute children's moments from Trooping the Colour through the years, from the Queen to the Cambridge kids and more! Photos: © Getty Images

The Queen

This adorable photo of Her Majesty was taken in 1927, when she was just over a year old! Her mother, Elizabeth Bowes-Lyon, then the Duchess of York, holds her in her arms, while grandmother and queen consort Mary of Teck shields the young princess from Britain's infamous rain. Behind mother and daughter is George V, and the future George VI can be seen to the far left.

Photo: © Historia/Shutterstock

The Queen

Mary of Teck's umbrella made another appearance on June 5, 1933, when Elizabeth rode in a carriage with her grandmother, mother (right) and aunt Princess Mary, Princess Royal (second left).

Photo: © Keystone/Getty

Prince Charles

The future Prince of Wales looked confident and also enthralled by the spectacle as he rode in a carriage with the Queen Mother (second right) and aunt Princess Margaret on June 10, 1954. He was five years old.

Photo: Edward Miller/Keystone/Getty Images

Prince Andrew

The Duke of York waved to onlookers and showed off the cutest smile with his mother on Buckingham Palace's balcony on June 2, 1962.

Photo: © Evening News/Shutterstock

Prince Edward

The Earl of Wessex was nearly three months old when he made his debut on the Buckingham Palace balcony with big brother Andrew, dad Prince Philip and mom the Queen on June 13, 1964.

Photo: © Fox Photos/Getty Images

Prince William

The future Duke of Cambridge was dressed in a similar shade of blue when his mother, the late Princess Diana, held him in her arms during the 1984 event. The sweet little boy was just about to turn two, and his relatives (L-R) the Queen Mother, Princess Margaret and Princess Michael and Princess Michael's son Lord Frederick Windsor were all completely taken with him.

Photo: © David Levenson/Getty Images

Prince Harry

A year later, the future Duke of Sussex made his Trooping debut. The little tot, who was about nine months old at the time, charmed royal watchers with this huge yawn while dad Prince Charles handed him to Princess Diana on the Buckingham Palace balcony. His older brother William seemed very interested in what was going on around him, as his other royal youngster counterparts!

Photo: © David Levenson/Getty Images

Prince William

An incredibly sweet moment between mom and child took place in 1987, when William rode in a carriage with his mother Princess Diana and great-grandmother the Queen Mother. Look at how they're looking at each other! That's a mom and child who truly love each other. She was so proud of him and he was so happy to be there - and looked incredibly adorable in his suit!

Photo: © Tim Graham/Getty Images

Prince Harry

Prince William has no idea what's happening behind him! Princess Diana was shocked when her youngest son stuck his tongue out at a photographer in a move that became infamous - and copied by other royals since! She must have been mortified, but this is just one of the many reasons royal watchers love Harry!

Photo: © Tim Graham/Getty Images

Prince William

Uh oh! Did someone tell William what his little brother did? This moment from 1988 is equally funny.

Photo: © Tim Graham/Getty Images

Prince Harry

Whoaaaaaaaaaa! Two years later, Harry was pictured (right) in an equally adorable snap, seemingly enthralled by the spectacle of everything going on around him. (L-R) Prince William, Lord Frederick Windsor, Lady Gabriella Windsor and Lady Rose Windsor seem just as thrilled to be there, but perhaps a tiny bit less animated.

Photo: © Tim Graham/Getty Images

Prince George

The little Prince of Cambridge sort of imitated his uncle Harry when looking out the Buckingham Palace windows at the spectacle on June 13, 2015. His nanny, Maria Teresa Borrallo, clearly recognized how cute the nearly two-year-old boy's moment was. Look at her smile!

Photo: © Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Prince George

Later that day, George made his balcony debut, pointing out something he thought was totally amazing while in his dad's arms. A plane? The crowd? Too cute.

Photo: © Samir Hussein/WireImage

Princess Charlotte and Prince George

Not only the kids were cute here! George couldn't decide whether he wanted to look away or keep staring during the 2016 event. Meanwhile, Princess Charlotte, who was making her Trooping debut after having just turned one, seemed completely at ease while adorably twinning with her mom. William seemed... strangely confused for the number of times he's done this event.

Photo: © Danny Martindale/WireImage

Princess Charlotte, Prince George and Savannah Phillips

The next year, the two Cambridge kids and their cousin Savannah couldn't get enough of the fly past. We're not really sure why George was covering one eye, though! It seemed to be a frequent move when he was younger!

Photo: © Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Prince George and Savannah Phillips

What do you think it was that made George look so hilariously bug-eyed in 2018?

Photo: © Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Savannah Phillips and Prince George

It was the shush to end all shushes! Savannah could not help but lean down and cover her younger cousin's mouth in 2018. Prince William, standing behind them, was not impressed at the time.

Photo: © Karwai Tang/WireImage

Princess Charlotte, Savannah Phillips and Prince George

The fly past is always a favourite with royal children, and it definitely was that same year! We can't wait to see what adorable moments will happen at Trooping the Colour in 2019!

Photo: © Chris Jackson/Getty Images

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

