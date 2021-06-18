﻿
11 Photos | Royalty and Statesmen

Kate Middleton braves the rain in London as she marks work milestone – best photos

The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood has launched

Kate Middleton braves the rain in London as she marks work milestone – best photos
You're reading

Kate Middleton braves the rain in London as she marks work milestone – best photos

1/11
Next

The Queen receives disappointing news from Royal Ascot
Ainhoa Barcelona
Kate Middleton braves the rain in London as she marks work milestone – best photos
Photo: © Getty Images
1/11

It was a milestone day for the Duchess of Cambridge as she launched her new project, The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood, on Friday. Kate stepped out for two engagements to mark the opening of the centre, first visiting the London School of Economics to meet experts for a roundtable discussion, and then catching up with fellow parents at Kensington Palace.

Despite the dreary weather, Kate didn't let the rain and wind dampen her spirits as she was pictured smiling as she arrived at LSE. The Duchess also opted for a gorgeous summery look, wowing in a pastel purple dress by L. K. Bennett that featured on-trend puff sleeves.

Prince William's wife kicked off the engagement by taking her seat at the table and thanking the leading academics and practitioners for joining her. The group discussed the Centre's inaugural report, Big Change Starts Small, which was released earlier on Friday.

MORE: Kate Middleton stuns in fitted T-shirt for poignant new appearance

Loading the player...
2/11

WATCH: Kate Middleton celebrates milestone moment in London

Kate Middleton braves the rain in London as she marks work milestone – best photos
Photo: © Getty Images
3/11

A closer look at the Duchess' stylish businesswear. The mother-of-three accessorised with a floral face mask and was pictured clutching on to a copy of her Centre's report.

Keep clicking for more photos

Kate Middleton braves the rain in London as she marks work milestone – best photos
4/11

She sported the 'Dee' dress from L.K.Bennett's Ascot collection, which retails for £225, and completed her look with her Astley Clarke Lapis Lazuli necklace and Halcyon Days bangle.

Kate sweetly wore another piece from Princess Diana's jewellery collection - her stunning sapphire and diamond earrings.

Kate Middleton braves the rain in London as she marks work milestone – best photos
Photo: © Getty Images
5/11

Kate's aim is to create a happier, healthier and more nurturing society, and during the meeting, the group discussed the importance of early childhood.

The Big Change Starts Small report, which has been written in collaboration with LSE and The Center on the Developing Child at Harvard University, highlights the critical impact of the early years on individuals.

It also sets out recommendations on how all aspects of society can contribute positively and make a difference on this issue.

GALLERY: Royal teenagers: best photos of Kate Middleton, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and more in their younger years

Speaking during the roundtable discussion at the London School of Economics, Kate said was "really excited" to launch the centre.

She said: "So my hope today, through the report and through this new centre, to show that change really needs to happen, and the time for action is now. Because I feel that this is the social equivalent of climate change, where we followed the science for many, many years.

"And that is what we have to do with early childhood development if we want to build a happier, healthier world. The more we learn about early childhood and the first five years of life the greater imperative it is to act." 

Kate Middleton braves the rain in London as she marks work milestone – best photos
Photo: © Getty Images
6/11

For over a decade, the Duchess has seen first-hand how some of today's hardest social challenges – from violence and addiction to family breakdown and homelessness – have their roots in the earliest years of life. Kate is therefore committed to elevating the importance of early childhood and continuing the conversation on this vital issue.

MORE: How Prince William and Kate made their country home extra private

Kate Middleton braves the rain in London as she marks work milestone – best photos
7/11

Her Centre will focus on three aspects – commission high-quality research; work with people from across the private, public and voluntary sectors to collaborate on new solutions; and develop creative campaigns to raise awareness about the early years.

GALLERY: 19 breathtaking royal engagement rings

Kate Middleton braves the rain in London as she marks work milestone – best photos
Photo: © Getty Images
8/11

Kate's second engagement took her back to Kensington Palace, where she joined a group of parents who she has met during the past decade, who have helped to shape her understanding of the importance of providing support for parents during the earliest years of children's lives.

Kate Middleton braves the rain in London as she marks work milestone – best photos
Photo: © Getty Images
9/11

Kate lit up her surroundings as she arrived with a rainbow-coloured umbrella.

Kate Middleton braves the rain in London as she marks work milestone – best photos
Photo: © Getty Images
10/11

The damp weather didn't stop Kate from enjoying her day of engagements in London.

Kate Middleton braves the rain in London as she marks work milestone – best photos
Photo: © Getty Images
11/11

The group spoke about their experience as parents, while Kate also shared her hopes for what the Centre will be able to achieve for future generations. She also highlighted the vital role that parents and carers will play in her work on early childhood.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...

Activate HELLO! alerts and find out about everything before anyone else.