Kate Middleton braves the rain in London as she marks work milestone – best photos

Kate's aim is to create a happier, healthier and more nurturing society, and during the meeting, the group discussed the importance of early childhood.
The Big Change Starts Small report, which has been written in collaboration with LSE and The Center on the Developing Child at Harvard University, highlights the critical impact of the early years on individuals.
It also sets out recommendations on how all aspects of society can contribute positively and make a difference on this issue.
Speaking during the roundtable discussion at the London School of Economics, Kate said was "really excited" to launch the centre.
She said: "So my hope today, through the report and through this new centre, to show that change really needs to happen, and the time for action is now. Because I feel that this is the social equivalent of climate change, where we followed the science for many, many years.
"And that is what we have to do with early childhood development if we want to build a happier, healthier world. The more we learn about early childhood and the first five years of life the greater imperative it is to act."