10 royal events Kate Middleton attended before her marriage to Prince William

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge celebrated their tenth wedding anniversary in April and recently took a trip down memory lane when they revisited the University of St Andrews where they first met as students in 2001.
While William and Kate dated for a number of years before getting engaged, the Prince's girlfriend actually accompanied him to some pretty major events before they became husband and wife in April 2011.
In 2008, Kate was invited to join the royals on Garter Day when William became the thousandth Royal Knight of the Garter. It was one of her rare appearances with the royal family before she married into the Firm, but it signified that her relationship with William was becoming very serious.
The future Duchess looked completely at ease as she giggled and chatted with brother-in-law Prince Harry and the Duchess of Cornwall at the ceremony, where William donned the famous velvet robes and ostrich feathered hats for the first time.
Take a look at Kate's other engagements before she became the Duchess of Cambridge…
