﻿
18 Photos | Royalty and Statesmen

17 fun photos of the royals having an ace day out at Wimbledon

We love seeing the royals' reactions

17 fun photos of the royals having an ace day out at Wimbledon
You're reading

17 fun photos of the royals having an ace day out at Wimbledon

1/18
Next

Prince William and Prince Harry's most heartwarming quotes about their mum Princess Diana
Ainhoa Barcelona
17 fun photos of the royals having an ace day out at Wimbledon
Photo: © Getty Images
1/18

Wimbledon has always been one of the highlights of the summer for the royal family. Avid tennis lovers among the Firm include the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, the Duchess of Sussex and the Duchess of Cornwall. The royals have stepped out to view the action from the Royal Box over the years and we always love to watch their reactions, particularly during a nail-biting match!

The likes of Kate, Meghan, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie have also impressed us with their courtside outfits, from Wimbledon whites to bold block-coloured ensembles.

Take a look at some of HELLO!'s favourite photos of the royals at SW19… 

READ: A look back at the Duchess of Cambridge's best ever Wimbledon outfits

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge

The Duchess became patron of the All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club in 2016, a patronage that the Queen passed on to her. Kate has always been a regular at Wimbledon, attending as a child with the Middleton family, but now she has pride of place in the Royal Box. Kate's facial expressions are priceless, and she gets as anxious as the rest of us!

Loading the player...
2/18

WATCH: Duchess Kate's most memorable Wimbledon outfits

17 fun photos of the royals having an ace day out at Wimbledon
Photo: © Getty Images
3/18

The mother-of-three usually attends with her husband Prince William, and the pair are often spotted having a giggle in the stands.

MORE: 13 of Kate Middleton's funniest and relatable facial expressions at Wimbledon

Keep clicking for more photos of the royals!

17 fun photos of the royals having an ace day out at Wimbledon
Photo: © Getty Images
4/18

Zara and Mike Tindall

Zara and Mike Tindall are also regular attendees. Here they are showing their support for Andy Murray in 2013 at the men's singles final.

MORE: Why Zara and Mike Tindall once shunned the Royal Box at Wimbledon

17 fun photos of the royals having an ace day out at Wimbledon
Photo: © Getty Images
5/18

The Duchess of Cornwall

Camilla got the Wimbledon whites memo, looking chic in a summer frock and straw hat. We love those tortoiseshell sunglasses!

MORE: The secret the royals have been hiding about the Royal Box at Wimbledon

17 fun photos of the royals having an ace day out at Wimbledon
Photo: © Getty Images
6/18

The Duchess of Cambridge and the Duchess of Sussex

Kate and Meghan made a joint appearance at Wimbledon in 2018, just two months after Harry and Meghan's royal wedding. The mum-of-three looked radiant in a polka-dot Jenny Packham dress while her sister-in-law Meghan was ultra-chic in a Ralph Lauren ensemble – a crisp striped shirt and wide-legged cream trousers. Meghan carried a handbag by Altuzzara, Illesteva sunnies and a Maison Michel Panama hat.

17 fun photos of the royals having an ace day out at Wimbledon
Photo: © Getty Images
7/18

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge

It's hard not to get swept up in the action!

MORE: Why Kate Middleton was once forced to miss Wimbledon

17 fun photos of the royals having an ace day out at Wimbledon
Photo: © Getty Images
8/18

The Countess of Wessex

Prince Edward's wife Sophie also showed her shock and disappointment back in 2013.

17 fun photos of the royals having an ace day out at Wimbledon
Photo: © Getty Images
9/18

Lady Gabriella Windsor and Lord Frederick Windsor

Ella and Freddie attended with their parents Prince and Princess Michael of Kent in 2018, having fun snapping photos of each other during the breaks.

17 fun photos of the royals having an ace day out at Wimbledon
Photo: © Getty Images
10/18

Princess Eugenie

The younger of the York sisters looked pretty in pink, teaming her dress with a smart white blazer.

MORE: 10 times Pippa Middleton stole the spotlight at Wimbledon with her stylish outfits

17 fun photos of the royals having an ace day out at Wimbledon
Photo: © Getty Images
11/18

Princess Beatrice

Eugenie's older sister Beatrice always looks in high spirits at Wimbledon.

17 fun photos of the royals having an ace day out at Wimbledon
Photo: © Getty Images
12/18

Prince William

The future King couldn't help show his anger and disappointment – we wonder what he's like watching the footie!

17 fun photos of the royals having an ace day out at Wimbledon
Photo: © Getty Images
13/18

The Duchess of Cambridge and Princess Michael of Kent

Kate greeted the Queen's cousin-in-law with a kiss as they took their seats in the Royal Box.

17 fun photos of the royals having an ace day out at Wimbledon
Photo: © Getty Images
14/18

Lord and Lady Frederick Windsor

Freddie and his wife Sophie Winkleman made a stylish pair, with the actress looking gorgeous in her Wimbledon whites.

17 fun photos of the royals having an ace day out at Wimbledon
Photo: © Getty Images
15/18

Prince Charles

The first-in-line to the throne had a ball of a time with late Strictly host Bruce Forsyth and Bruce's wife Winnie back in 2012.

17 fun photos of the royals having an ace day out at Wimbledon
Photo: © Getty Images
16/18

The Queen

When she was patron of the All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club, Her Majesty had the honour of meeting the winners. Here she is presenting a trophy to British tennis player Virginia Wade after she won the women's singles in 1977.

MORE: Why the Queen has only attended Wimbledon four times in her life

17 fun photos of the royals having an ace day out at Wimbledon
Photo: © Getty Images
17/18

The Queen

Turning heads in turquoise, Her Majesty greeted British tennis player Elena Baltacha in 2010.

17 fun photos of the royals having an ace day out at Wimbledon
Photo: © Getty Images
18/18

Princess Margaret

The Queen's younger sister Margaret also did the honours in 1970, presenting Australian player Margaret Court with the women's singles trophy.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...

Activate HELLO! alerts and find out about everything before anyone else.