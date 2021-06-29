Wimbledon has always been one of the highlights of the summer for the royal family. Avid tennis lovers among the Firm include the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, the Duchess of Sussex and the Duchess of Cornwall. The royals have stepped out to view the action from the Royal Box over the years and we always love to watch their reactions, particularly during a nail-biting match!
The likes of Kate, Meghan, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie have also impressed us with their courtside outfits, from Wimbledon whites to bold block-coloured ensembles.
Take a look at some of HELLO!'s favourite photos of the royals at SW19…
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge
The Duchess became patron of the All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club in 2016, a patronage that the Queen passed on to her. Kate has always been a regular at Wimbledon, attending as a child with the Middleton family, but now she has pride of place in the Royal Box. Kate's facial expressions are priceless, and she gets as anxious as the rest of us!