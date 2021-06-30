The Queen was joined by the Princess Royal for day three of her visit to Scotland on Wednesday.
The monarch, 95, and Princess Anne, 70, visited The Children's Wood Project in Glasgow to learn about the work of the outdoor initiative, which aims to encourage a happy, healthy and resilient community through access to green space and outdoor learning.
The royal mother and daughter spoke to local young people about the benefits of the Wood Project and their experiences of having access to the outdoor space, particularly during the pandemic.
Afterwards, they met schoolchildren and teachers from East Park Primary School.
During the Queen's four-day visit to Scotland, she will visit businesses, charities and cultural institutions in Edinburgh, Glasgow and Stirling, that highlight the pioneering work taking place to further community engagement, education, technology, and efforts to combat climate change.
On Monday, Her Majesty was joined by her grandson, the Duke of Cambridge, to visit the Iru-Bru factory in Cumbernauld and then the Ceremony of the Keys at the Palace of Holyroodhouse.