4 Photos | Royalty and Statesmen

The royal pair twinned in blue

Danielle Stacey
Photo: © Getty Images
The Queen was joined by the Princess Royal for day three of her visit to Scotland on Wednesday.

The monarch, 95, and Princess Anne, 70, visited The Children's Wood Project in Glasgow to learn about the work of the outdoor initiative, which aims to encourage a happy, healthy and resilient community through access to green space and outdoor learning. 

The royal mother and daughter spoke to local young people about the benefits of the Wood Project and their experiences of having access to the outdoor space, particularly during the pandemic.

Afterwards, they met schoolchildren and teachers from East Park Primary School.

During the Queen's four-day visit to Scotland, she will visit businesses, charities and cultural institutions in Edinburgh, Glasgow and Stirling, that highlight the pioneering work taking place to further community engagement, education, technology, and efforts to combat climate change.

On Monday, Her Majesty was joined by her grandson, the Duke of Cambridge, to visit the Iru-Bru factory in Cumbernauld and then the Ceremony of the Keys at the Palace of Holyroodhouse. 

Photo: © Getty Images
The Children's Wood Project is a dedicated green space designed to connect local people with nature, raise aspirations and bring the community together through outdoor activities such as gardening, beekeeping and forest schools.

As part of a volunteering session at the beekeeping area, the Queen and Princess Anne heard from local beekeepers who lend their time to maintaining the wood's beehives, before meeting a group of community gardeners tending to their allotments.

Photo: © Getty Images
The monarch looked delighted as she was gifted a jar of honey from one young beekeeper. 

Photo: © Getty Images
The Queen looked incredible in a royal blue coat with a matching floral hat. She also accesorised with Prince Albert's Sapphire brooch, which was originally gifted to her great-great grandmother, Queen Victoria. 

