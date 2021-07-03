14 of Kate Middleton's funniest and most relatable reactions at Wimbledon

Loading the player...
You might like...
-
Kate Middleton makes surprise appearance at Wimbledon - best photos
-
Kate Middleton was once forced to miss Wimbledon for heartwarming reason
The Duchess of Cambridge was among the thousands of tennis fans who missed out on the action at Wimbledon last year, after the tournament was...
-
Wimbledon Royal Box: Duke of Kent, Captain Sir Tom Moore's daughter and more on day one
-
17 fun photos of the royals having an ace day out at Wimbledon
-
16 photos of the royals' sweetest and funniest moments with animals