20 times the royals were caught on their phones in public

Photo: © Getty Images
1/21

When it comes to the royal family, there's no denying that most people's lives are worlds apart – which is why many of us take great pleasure when we discover we actually share some similarities with one of the most famous families on the planet!

Take simple pleasures like using our mobile phones for example; almost everyone has one. Whether you think it's good or bad to be glued to a handheld device for hours on end, we're all guilty of it at some stage – including the royals!

From the Duke of Sussex to the Countess of Wessex, let's take a look at some of the royals who are just as addicted to their phones as us. 

The Duchess of Cambridge

The Duchess of Cambridge was spotted looking at a mobile phone while attending day five of Wimbledon 2021. It's not clear however if it was her own or whether it belonged to one of her guests sat next to her, which included former tennis star, Tim Henman. 

2/21

3/21

The Duke of Cambridge

Prince William started his new job as patron of the National Emergencies Trust  in April 2020, and he appeared very committed to the role. William made calls to small charities in Yorkshire and Wales in order to thank those who volunteer for them for their hard work, and in a brief moment, the Duke was spotted clutching onto his mobile phone. Perhaps he was waiting for a text from a family member? Or maybe he was simply using the device to keep track of who he was talking to, he did make a lot of calls, after all.  

Photo: © Getty Images
4/21

The Duke of Sussex  

Instagram turned ten last year (we're just as shocked) but before Prince Harry launched his now-defunct official page alongside wife Meghan Markle, @SussexRoyal, in 2019, who's to say he didn't have a sneaky private account to keep in touch with all of his Eton boys – or polo players, or A-list friends, we could go on… Back in 2015, Harry looked particularly engrossed in his phone, much to the amusement of older brother Prince William. By the look of his thumb placement, we bet he was getting ready for a quick double-tap on one lucky person's Insta photo (probably, maybe). 

MORE: Royals' favourite takeaways revealed: the Queen's chips to Prince William's curry

Photo: © Getty Images
5/21

Pippa Middleton and Autumn Phillips

You know when you're at a fun event and someone in front of you is filming it and watching it through their phone instead of IRL – Pippa Middleton and Autumn Phillips are those people! To be fair to Autumn, Peter Phillips' former wife, she appears to be doing both while attending a wheelchair rugby match during The Invictus Games in 2014. 

Photo: © Rex
6/21

Crown Princess Victoria

You can be forgiven for being glued to your phone when your cover is an adorable photo of your children. Just ask Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden – although, we suspect that photo has probably been upgraded now; it was taken in 2018, after all. Incidentally, her husband Prince Daniel's phone cover features a picture of Victoria and their two kids. Too. Cute.

Photo: © Rex
7/21

Zara Tindall

We all know Zara Tindall is an excellent equestrian, but even her horse couldn't tempt her away from her iPhone after she competed on Gladstone in the dressage at the Burnham Horse Trials in 2019. Perhaps they posted the results online…

Photo: © Rex
8/21

Prince Laurent

Now probably wasn't the best time for Prince Laurent, brother of the Belgian King Philippe, to be glued to his phone...

Photo: © Rex
9/21

Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark

If we were sitting in the royal box on Centre Court at Wimbledon, we’d be taking a photo too! Probably a selfie though.

Photo: © Rex
10/21

Prince Charles and Duchess of Cornwall

It's great to see that the royals also follow the law when it comes to not using your mobile phone while driving. Camilla, quite rightly, takes a phone call while Prince Charles concentrates behind the wheel
 

Photo: © Getty Images
11/21

Princess Anne

An iPhone just isn’t enough for Princess Anne, she also likes to communicate through a walkie-talkie too! 

Photo: © Rex
12/21

Princess Beatrice

Do you think Princess Beatrice is trying to track down her Uber driver? We’re so alike!

Photo: © Getty Images
13/21

Princess Eugenie

At last! Princess Eugenie likes to take selfies with famous people too. Although, someone should tell James Blunt that. Smile!

Photo: © Getty Images
14/21

Princess Michael of Kent

Despite the A-list company of the Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Eugenie, Prince Andrew, Prince Philip and the Countess of Wessex, Princess Michael of Kent was far more interested in photographing the carnival parade during the Queen's 90th birthday in 2016. She probably got the selfies in earlier.

Photo: © Getty Images
15/21

Prince William, Prince Charles, Prince Harry

We want to watch whatever video it is that made Prince Charles chuckle so hard. Honestly, how heartwarming is this family moment?

Photo: © Getty Images
16/21

Duke and Duchess of Cambridge

At least someone is watching the Eventing Cross Country Equestrian event at the 2012 Olympics. 

Photo: © Getty Images
17/21

Queen Maxima of the Netherlands

Queen Maxima of the Netherlands isn't letting a #nofilter go to waste during a trip to Palacio da Vila in Sintra, Portugal. 

Photo: © Getty Images
18/21

Sarah Ferguson

We'd love to experience Royal Ascot the way the royals do. But Sarah, Duchess of York, looks slightly more distracted by the races than her conversation.  

Photo: © Getty Images
19/21

Sophie Wessex

Sophie is just like every other doting mum – filming her son playing on an inflatable slide, again and again and again and again…

Photo: © Getty Images
20/21

Countess of Wessex

She may be at the Royal Windsor Horse Show, but judging by Sophie Wessex's phone cover, she'd be far more involved if she were attending Crufts. So cute!

Photo: © Getty Images
21/21

Zara Tindall and Mia Tindall

Zara Tindall looks slightly more engrossed in her conversation than on the Eventing. 

