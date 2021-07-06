20 times the royals were caught on their phones in public

When it comes to the royal family, there's no denying that most people's lives are worlds apart – which is why many of us take great pleasure when we discover we actually share some similarities with one of the most famous families on the planet!
Take simple pleasures like using our mobile phones for example; almost everyone has one. Whether you think it's good or bad to be glued to a handheld device for hours on end, we're all guilty of it at some stage – including the royals!
From the Duke of Sussex to the Countess of Wessex, let's take a look at some of the royals who are just as addicted to their phones as us.
READ: 17 fabulous photos of the Queen and her family at the Royal Windsor Horse Show
The Duchess of Cambridge
The Duchess of Cambridge was spotted looking at a mobile phone while attending day five of Wimbledon 2021. It's not clear however if it was her own or whether it belonged to one of her guests sat next to her, which included former tennis star, Tim Henman.