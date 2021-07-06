﻿
Sophie piloted a tandem during her engagement

Danielle Stacey
Photo: © Rex
The Countess of Wessex got back in the saddle as she joined a group of visually impaired cyclists for a tandem cycle ride in Bushy Park, West London.

Sophie's latest outing on Tuesday was in conjunction with her patronage, Vision Foundation, to highlight the importance of independent living for blind and partially sighted people.

The Countess, 56, was dressed for the July showers in a blue waterproof and black leggings as she piloted the tandem ride.

Sophie has been Vision Foundation's patron since 2003, having taken over the role from the Queen Mother.

The Countess is a keen cyclist, having completed the 450-mile Diamond Challenge as she cycled from Edinburgh to London in 2016.

Photo: © Getty Images
Safety first! The Countess put on her cycling helmet ahead of her ride and donned a Vision Foundation charity shirt. 

Photo: © Getty Images
The Vision Foundation, which marks its centenary year in 2021, was originally called The Greater London Fund for the Blind when it was first set up. 

The charity has distributed more than £30m to sight loss organisations that work to inform, include and empower London's visually impaired community.

In September 2020, Sophie made history as she became the first member of the royal family to sit for a live sculpting session in support of one of her patronages.

She joined Frances Segelman at her London studio as the sculptor created the bust designed for blind and partially sighted people as part of a special event for the Vision Foundation.

Photo: © Getty Images
The Countess of Wessex in action as she cycles the tandem bike through London's Bushy Park. 

Photo: © Getty Images
Sophie smiled as she joined her fellow cyclists for a ride around Bushy Park in Richmond. 

Photo: © Getty Images
There was time for a group photo at the end of the tandem ride. 

