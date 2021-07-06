The Countess of Wessex got back in the saddle as she joined a group of visually impaired cyclists for a tandem cycle ride in Bushy Park, West London.
Sophie's latest outing on Tuesday was in conjunction with her patronage, Vision Foundation, to highlight the importance of independent living for blind and partially sighted people.
The Countess, 56, was dressed for the July showers in a blue waterproof and black leggings as she piloted the tandem ride.
Sophie has been Vision Foundation's patron since 2003, having taken over the role from the Queen Mother.
The Countess is a keen cyclist, having completed the 450-mile Diamond Challenge as she cycled from Edinburgh to London in 2016.
