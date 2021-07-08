The Queen is enjoying a day out on the cobbles, visiting the iconic Coronation Street set in Manchester on Thursday.
Her Majesty, who is reportedly a fan of the show, met long-serving cast members and crew as she toured the ITV Studios set.
Upon arrival she was greeted by Corrie stars, William Roache, Barbara Knox, Sue Nicholls and Helen Worth.
She heard how working practices on the soap opera were adapted to allow filming to continue during the pandemic.
The Queen was dressed for the occasion in a teal coat and a matching feathered hat.
In December 2020, Coronation Street celebrated its 60th anniversary, making it the world's longest-running drama serial.
The monarch and her late husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, visited the fictional town of Weatherfield in 1982, while on a visit to Manchester during her Diamond Jubilee tour.
