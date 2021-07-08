﻿
The Queen visits Coronation Street set as she enjoys a day out in Manchester - best photos

The monarch is said to be a fan of the soap

The Queen is enjoying a day out on the cobbles, visiting the iconic Coronation Street set in Manchester on Thursday.

Her Majesty, who is reportedly a fan of the show, met long-serving cast members and crew as she toured the ITV Studios set.

Upon arrival she was greeted by Corrie stars, William Roache, Barbara Knox, Sue Nicholls and Helen Worth. 

She heard how working practices on the soap opera were adapted to allow filming to continue during the pandemic.

The Queen was dressed for the occasion in a teal coat and a matching feathered hat. 

In December 2020, Coronation Street celebrated its 60th anniversary, making it the world's longest-running drama serial.

The monarch and her late husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, visited the fictional town of Weatherfield in 1982, while on a visit to Manchester during her Diamond Jubilee tour.

Take a look at the best photos from the Queen's visit to Manchester…

The Queen walked down Weatherfield's famous cobbled streets, meeting cast and crew members of the soap.

Later she will spend time on the set of the Rovers Return, to meet more actors on the show.

The monarch accessorised her outfit with a string of pearls and matching earrings, with the Queen Mother's ruby and diamond bouquet brooch pinned to her jacket. 

The Queen last visited Coronation Street in 1982, at its original site in Manchester before the soap moved to new studios at Media City in Salford in 2013.

