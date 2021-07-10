﻿
8 Photos | Royalty and Statesmen

Prince William and Kate Middleton watch Wimbledon women's final - best photos

The Cambridges watched the action from the royal box

Prince William and Kate Middleton watch Wimbledon women's final - best photos
Prince William and Kate Middleton watch Wimbledon women's final - best photos

Rachel Avery
Prince William and Kate Middleton watch Wimbledon women's final - best photos
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have stepped out to show their support for the women's singles final at Wimbledon.

Kate, who is patron of the All England Lawn Tennis Club, was joined by her husband, Prince William, to watch Australia's Ashleigh Barty take on Czech Republic's Karolína Plíšková on Centre Court on Saturday.

MORE: The secret the royals have been hiding about the Royal Box at Wimbledon

It comes after the Duchess completed a period of self-isolation; last week, Kate was alerted that she had come into contact with someone who had tested positive for COVID-19.

As a result, Kate was forced to miss out on celebrating the NHS' 73rd birthday with William on Monday and subsequently, has been unable to attend the tennis tournament since her first outing on Friday 2 July.

REVEALED: Why Zara and Mike Tindall once shunned the Royal Box at Wimbledon

The Duchess will also attend the men's singles final on Sunday, while the Duke will watch England play Italy in the Euro 2020 final at Wembley Stadium.

William and Kate made a stylish entrance at SW19 on Saturday, with the Duke wearing a blue ensemble while the Duchess opted for a bold green dress. 

Take a look at the best photos from the Cambridges' day out at Wimbledon…

Prince William and Kate Middleton watch Wimbledon women's final - best photos
Kate looked radiant in a fit and flare dress in a regal green hue - and we already know why the Duchess chooses to sport this gorgeous colour so much

Prince William and Kate Middleton watch Wimbledon women's final - best photos
When the couple arrived the were seen wearing face coverings. We already know that the Duchess is a fan of wearing children's masks to get a nice and snug fit - and this floral blue mask is so cute. 

LOOK: Countess Sophie sports glam new hairstyle and floaty dress at Wimbledon

Prince William and Kate Middleton watch Wimbledon women's final - best photos
Kate seemed in really good spirits as she laughed courtside among other tennis fans. 

Her bouncy blowdry was picture-perfect and her striking green pencil dress really stole the show. 

Prince William and Kate Middleton watch Wimbledon women's final - best photos
Sunnies were needed as the roof was off for the game, but we hope Kate had an umbrella in her bag too, given the unpredictable British weather...

Prince William and Kate Middleton watch Wimbledon women's final - best photos
Father-of-three Prince William also decided to bring some shades - and he looked rather cool. 

Prince William and Kate Middleton watch Wimbledon women's final - best photos
The couple shared a chat during the tense match - perhaps they were talking tactics! 

Prince William and Kate Middleton watch Wimbledon women's final - best photos
William's dad jokes prevail once again! The Duchess was laughing her head off with her husband on Saturday. 

