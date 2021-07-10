Prince William and Kate Middleton watch Wimbledon women's final - best photos

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have stepped out to show their support for the women's singles final at Wimbledon.
Kate, who is patron of the All England Lawn Tennis Club, was joined by her husband, Prince William, to watch Australia's Ashleigh Barty take on Czech Republic's Karolína Plíšková on Centre Court on Saturday.
It comes after the Duchess completed a period of self-isolation; last week, Kate was alerted that she had come into contact with someone who had tested positive for COVID-19.
As a result, Kate was forced to miss out on celebrating the NHS' 73rd birthday with William on Monday and subsequently, has been unable to attend the tennis tournament since her first outing on Friday 2 July.
The Duchess will also attend the men's singles final on Sunday, while the Duke will watch England play Italy in the Euro 2020 final at Wembley Stadium.
William and Kate made a stylish entrance at SW19 on Saturday, with the Duke wearing a blue ensemble while the Duchess opted for a bold green dress.
