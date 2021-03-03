18 times royal children got the giggles and couldn't stop laughing

They may be members of the royal family with a duty to serve their Queen and country, but youngsters like Prince George and Princess Charlotte are just children at the end of the day!
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have always made it clear that they wish to give their sons and daughter as normal a childhood as possible, which means plenty of time outdoors, family outings, trips to the petting zoo, museums and more.
Even though they're learning the royal ropes, playtime and fresh air are just as valued. Let's take a look at the sweetest carefree photos of George, Charlotte and Louis, as well as their cousins Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, Mia and Lena Tindall, and Savannah and Isla Phillips.
WATCH: Meet the Queen's adorable great-grandchildren - the next generation of the royal family
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge released this adorable family photo for Christmas 2020, taken at their Norfolk home, Anmer Hall.
It shows William and Kate sitting with their children on bales of hay, and their youngest child, Prince Louis, is pictured mid-giggle.
Royal fans also spotted another sweet detail about the image - it looks as though the children had been busy playing outside, as Charlotte and Louis both sported muddy knees in the photo!