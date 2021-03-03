﻿
18 times royal children got the giggles and couldn't stop laughing
They may be members of the royal family with a duty to serve their Queen and country, but youngsters like Prince George and Princess Charlotte are just children at the end of the day!

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have always made it clear that they wish to give their sons and daughter as normal a childhood as possible, which means plenty of time outdoors, family outings, trips to the petting zoo, museums and more.

Even though they're learning the royal ropes, playtime and fresh air are just as valued. Let's take a look at the sweetest carefree photos of George, Charlotte and Louis, as well as their cousins Archie Harrison Mountbatten-WindsorMia and Lena Tindall, and Savannah and Isla Phillips.

WATCH: Meet the Queen's adorable great-grandchildren - the next generation of the royal family

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge released this adorable family photo for Christmas 2020, taken at their Norfolk home, Anmer Hall.

It shows William and Kate sitting with their children on bales of hay, and their youngest child, Prince Louis, is pictured mid-giggle.

Royal fans also spotted another sweet detail about the image - it looks as though the children had been busy playing outside, as Charlotte and Louis both sported muddy knees in the photo!

WATCH: Prince George hugs William and Kate after England score in Euro 2020 final

Prince George couldn't contain his excitement as he watched his first England game with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge during the UEFA Euro 2020. The young royal beamed and giggled as the Three Lions saw a 2-0 victory against Germany at Wembley Stadium in a last-16 match. 

Keep clicking for more sweet photos...

A five-month-old Archie giggled in his mum Meghan's arms during the Sussexes' tour of Africa in September 2019. The tot charmed his hosts Archbishop Desmond Tutu and his daughter Thandeka Tutu-Gxashe at the public appearance in Cape Town.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte looked mischievous as they joined their parents, William and Kate, at the King's Cup sailing regatta on the Isle of Wight in August 2019. The royal siblings were spotted giggling with a friend as they went to greet their mum and dad after the race. Princess Charlotte also cheekily poked her tongue out at her grandfather, Michael Middleton.

In the summer of 2018, Kate took her children to a day out at the polo. Leaving newborn baby Louis at home, the Duchess enjoyed some bonding time with her elder children, while also cheering on Prince William who was competing in the charity match.

Charlotte, who looked adorable in a pink dress and shades, kept her mum entertained by dancing and doing somersaults.

This has to be our favourite photo of Prince George as a baby! The little boy hugged his mum tightly during their tour of Australia. George was just eight months old and rumour has it, Kate loved the photo so much that she had it printed and framed.

Zara and Mike Tindall's elder daughter Mia is one of the happiest young royals. The little girl, who turned seven in January, is regularly pictured on the equestrian circuit, usually playing with her dad as they cheer on mum.

She's the queen of giggles!

Prince George and Princess Charlotte get to see their cousins Savannah and Isla Phillips at big family occasions. Their bond was clear to see at 2018's Trooping the Colour, when Savannah kept her younger cousins in check.

Savannah as a little girl, running away from dad Peter Phillips!

And as a tiny toddler, being carried by auntie Zara Tindall. Savannah's mum Autumn Phillips had her hands full with baby Isla.

Too young to stand on the balcony at 2015's Trooping the Colour, Prince George's nanny made sure her royal charge didn't miss out on the action. The future King watched the celebrations, including an impressive flypast, from the window.

Charlotte has always been a smiley little Princess, even as a baby!

George looked completely taken by a toy bilby during his visit to Taronga Zoo Sydney – adorable!

George looked like he was having the time of his life during a children's tea party in Canada. The youngster was tickled pink by the man making balloons.

Showing who's boss, the little Prince also had a great time teasing his sister Charlotte by blowing bubbles in her face.

There's never a dull moment with George. He certainly kept mum on her toes as a toddler!

