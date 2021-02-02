6 times Sarah Ferguson wowed in her tiara after her royal wedding

Friday 23 July marks 35 years since Sarah Ferguson tied the knot with Prince Andrew . Despite divorcing in 1996, the couple have remained good friends and still live together at Royal Lodge in Windsor
On her wedding day in 1986, the bride was given the York tiara, believed to be a present from her in-laws, the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh.
The dazzling headpiece, featuring floral-shaped diamond scrolls, was designed by Garrard for Sarah. The Duchess of York wore the tiara on numerous occasions after her wedding, including royal tours.
Sarah even kept the royal jewels after her divorce from Prince Andrew in 1996. The headpiece was last seen in 2001 when she wore it to the White Tie and Tiara Ball hosted by Elton John at his home in Windsor.
The York tiara was strongly tipped to be the piece that Princess Beatrice wore for her marriage to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, but she instead borrowed Queen Mary's diamond fringe tiara from the Queen.
Meanwhile, Princess Eugenie was loaned the Greville Emerald Kokoshnik Tiara from the monarch for her wedding day in 2018.
Take a look back at all the times Sarah wore the York tiara.
READ: 23 breathtaking royal wedding dresses that will go down in history
London, 1987
The Duke and Duchess of York attended a banquet at Claridges alongside other members of the royal family, including Prince Charles and Princess Diana. Sarah wore a monochrome dress with an oversized collar, adding the York tiara and a floral diamond necklace and earrings - a wedding present from the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh.