5 royal romances that blossomed at the Olympics

The Olympics hold a special place in many royals' hearts, but for some, more so than others.
For some royals, a chance meeting led to romance, and eventually marriage and children.
HELLO! takes a look at the royals who fell in love at the Olympics...
Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary of Denmark
The future King of Denmark met his wife in a crowded Sydney pub, the Slip Inn, on 16 September 2000, while visiting the city for the Olympics, introducing himself only as 'Fred'.
A friend of one of Mary's friends, Beatrice Tarnawski, had arranged an informal evening out for Bruno Gómez-Acebo, nephew of King Juan Carlos of Spain, who brought along Prince Nikolaos of Greece, Prince Frederik, who was with his brother Joachim, and Princess Martha Louise of Norway.
Not that ad agency exec Mary was aware she was in royal company until about 30 minutes into her light-hearted encounter with the group.
Three years after that chance meeting the couple became engaged, with Frederik giving his fiancée an emerald-cut diamond flanked by two rubies in colours that reflected Denmark's national flag.
To mark the Prince's 40th birthday, a book was published in which he spoke of their romance.
"It was love at first sight," he said in Frederik – Crown Prince of Denmark. "As soon as I saw her, I really felt she was a soulmate."