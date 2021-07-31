12 times the royals have lost their temper in public

When Prince Harry attended the Sentebale Polo Cup in Italy in May 2019, just weeks after welcoming baby Archie, he couldn't help let his feelings be known about the use of plastic.
His friend and professional polo player Nacho Figueras told CBS This Morning: "We were at the hotel where we spent the night before the game. He talked to a person and said, 'This morning I got my coffee and I saw that you have a plastic thing on the coffee. And then I also sent my shirt and I got my shirt in a big plastic bag. Can we please not use plastic?'"
Nacho added: "So that's this guy, okay. I don't like to talk about that at all, that's who he is. That's who they are. No plastic." TV presenter Gayle King replied: "They're trying to make the world a better place, every day."
Nacho had previously defended the royal in another interview and on Instagram, saying the world didn't know the real Harry. "The world thinks they know everything about this man," he wrote. "I have been fortunate enough to spend enough time over the years to learn and understand the man he really is, a kind, generous, compassionate person who is constantly thinking about how to make the world a better place... I see him do that over and over again and it is truly inspiring. I am honoured to be your friend and let's keep fighting because if we all fight together love always wins."