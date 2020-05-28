20 fun photos of the royals playing sports

It's no secret that the royal family are a sporty bunch, with tennis and polo being some of their favourite hobbies.
We've been lucky to witness some great moments during their royal engagements over the years, including the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry competing against each other in a relay race in 2017.
The younger generation are already showing their love for the beautiful game, too, with Princess Charlotte pictured playing football in 2019 and Prince George attending his first England game at the Euro 2020 tournament.
Take a look at some of our favourite sporty moments from the royals.
The Countess of Wessex got back in the saddle as she joined a group of visually impaired cyclists for a tandem cycle ride in Bushy Park, West London in July. Her outing was in conjunction with her patronage, Vision Foundation, to highlight the importance of independent living for blind and partially sighted people and to promote its See My Skills report. Sophie is a keen cyclist, having completed the 450-mile Diamond Challenge as she cycled from Edinburgh to London in 2016.