21 of the royal family's sweet and unusual nicknames

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex
Prince Harry and Meghan revealed their nicknames for each other during their appearance on James Corden's The Late Late Show in February 2021.
The Duke spoke about the Queen's Christmas gift for son Archie, telling James: "Interestingly, my grandmother asked us what Archie wanted for Christmas and Meg said a waffle maker, she sent us a waffle maker for Archie so breakfast now, Meg makes up a beautiful organic mix, in the waffle maker, flip it, out it comes, he loves it. Archie literally wakes up in the morning and says 'waffle'."
Later on, Harry and James visit the famous house used in the Fresh Prince of Bel Air.
"You'd be the fresh princess of Bel Air," James then tells Meghan during a video call, as he tries to convince them to buy the mansion.
"That's wonderful, I think we've done enough moving. Haz, how's your tour of LA going?" she asks Harry.
A surprised James quipped: "Haz? I didn't know we were calling you that," to which Harry cheekily responded: "Well, you're not my wife."