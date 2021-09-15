The Duchess of Cambridge paid a moving visit to RAF Brize Norton in Oxfordshire on Wednesday, as she met military personnel who supported the UK's efforts to evacuate civilians from Afghanistan.
At her first royal outing after her summer break, Kate spoke with those who took part in Operation Pitting, which saw more than 15,000 people airlifted out of Kabul during August, including thousands of Arap (Afghan Relocations and Assistance Policy) applicants and their dependents.
More than 850 people arrived at the RAF base in Oxfordshire and were provided practical support like food, clothing, children's toys and medical help while their details were processed.
