The Duchess of Cambridge visited RAF Brize Norton

Danielle Stacey
Photo: © Getty Images
The Duchess of Cambridge paid a moving visit to RAF Brize Norton in Oxfordshire on Wednesday, as she met military personnel who supported the UK's efforts to evacuate civilians from Afghanistan.

At her first royal outing after her summer break, Kate spoke with those who took part in Operation Pitting, which saw more than 15,000 people airlifted out of Kabul during August, including thousands of Arap (Afghan Relocations and Assistance Policy) applicants and their dependents.

More than 850 people arrived at the RAF base in Oxfordshire and were provided practical support like food, clothing, children's toys and medical help while their details were processed.

Photo: © Getty Images
The Duchess met RAF aircrews and medics who supported evacuees at Kabul airport and civilians and volunteers who established a repatriation centre at RAF Brize Norton.

Photo: © Getty Images
Operation PITTING involved every unit based at RAF Brize Norton, with personnel supporting the operation alongside the Royal Navy, British Army, local authorities and aid organisations in Afghanistan and the UK.

Photo: © Getty Images
Kate was given a tour of a C17 transporter plane during her visit. 

Photo: © Getty Images
Kate looked elegant in a £285 neutral double breasted blazer from Reiss with a white blouse and high-waisted navy trousers. She accessorised with a top-handle taupe handbag from Tusting

