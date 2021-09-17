9 stunning photos of the royals at the Chelsea Flower Show

The RHS Chelsea Flower Show returns on 21 September, taking place in autumn for the first time in its 108-year history, as it's usually held in May. The annual in-person event was cancelled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic but visitors will be delighted to tour its spaces and gardens once again, including the royal family.
It's said to be one of the Queen's favourite events and while it's not known whether Her Majesty will travel down from Balmoral to attend the show at Royal Hospital Chelsea in London, other members of her family are expected to attend.
HELLO! takes a look back on some of our favourite photos of the royals at the Chelsea Flower Show over the years…
The green-fingered Duchess of Cambridge co-designed the Back to Nature garden at the show in 2019 alongside landscape architects Davies White. Inspired by elements of her childhood and more recent memories with her own children, it featured a tree house, a den and a rope swing. As well as giving the Queen a tour of the space, Kate brought Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis along to play in the garden.