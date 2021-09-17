﻿
9 stunning photos of the royals at the Chelsea Flower Show

The Queen and her family are a green-fingered bunch

Danielle Stacey
The RHS Chelsea Flower Show returns on 21 September, taking place in autumn for the first time in its 108-year history, as it's usually held in May. The annual in-person event was cancelled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic but visitors will be delighted to tour its spaces and gardens once again, including the royal family.

It's said to be one of the Queen's favourite events and while it's not known whether Her Majesty will travel down from Balmoral to attend the show at Royal Hospital Chelsea in London, other members of her family are expected to attend.

HELLO! takes a look back on some of our favourite photos of the royals at the Chelsea Flower Show over the years…

READ: Flower power! Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more rocking floral dresses

The green-fingered Duchess of Cambridge co-designed the Back to Nature garden at the show in 2019 alongside landscape architects Davies White. Inspired by elements of her childhood and more recent memories with her own children, it featured a tree house, a den and a rope swing. As well as giving the Queen a tour of the space, Kate brought Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis along to play in the garden.

WATCH: George, Charlotte and Louis explore mum Kate's Back to Nature garden

We love this image of the Queen next to a floral exhibit by the New Covent Garden Flower Market in 2016. 10,000 stems were used to create this tribute to Her Majesty on her 90th birthday in 2016. She became patron of the Royal Horticultural Society (RHS) in 1952 at the start of her reign.

MORE: Chelsea Flower Show 2021: Everything you need to know

Prince Harry sits in a Basotho chair during his visit to the Sentebale 'Hope in Vulnerability' garden in 2015. Sentebale was founded by the Duke of Sussex and Prince Seeiso in 2006. Sentebale means 'forget-me-not' in the Sesotho language, representing a pledge to remember the most vulnerable children in Southern Africa.

MORE: Chelsea Flower Show's best celebrity outfits: From Kate Garraway to Holly Willougby

Princess Beatrice literally stopped to smell the flowers at the Chelsea Flower Show in 2011.

MORE: Alan Titchmarsh reveals hilarious letter he once received from Prince Philip

This photo was taken two years before they announced their engagement but Princess Eugenie is rocking a very bridal look as she attends the Chelsea Flower Show with future husband, Jack Brooksbank, in 2016.

Prince Charles kisses the Queen as they attend the Chelsea Flower Show in 2009. The monarch presented her son and heir apparent with the Royal Horticultural Society's Victoria Medal of Honour.

How gorgeous is this shot of the Countess of Wessex holding a bouquet at the show in 2018?

Now that's what you call a flower wall! The Duchess of Cornwall looked amazed by this garden in 2011.

The royal family have been supporting the Chelsea Flower Show since its inception in 1913, and here’s King George VI, the Queen Mother and Princess Margaret admiring a display in 1951.

