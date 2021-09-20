Where Duchess Meghan, Duchess Kate, Princess Diana, the Queen and more gave birth to their royal babies

In March, Zara Tindall
and Mike Tindall
welcomed their third child, a boy, who they named Lucas Philip
!
His birth location was unlike any other royal to date! Lucas came into the world on the bathroom floor at their Gatcombe Park home!
"Fortunately, Zara's friend Dolly – she's actually more important than I am at making sure, she's been at all three of my children's births – she was there, and recognized that we wouldn't have gotten to the hospital in time," Mike said on his The Good, The Bad and the Rugby podcast on March 22, revealing Lucas had been born the day before.
"So yeah, it was run to the gym, get a mat, get into the bathroom, get the mat on the floor, towels down, brace, brace, brace."
Royals fans might not know Zara's grandfather, the late Prince Philip, was also delivered in a bit of an unusual way, too. In 1921, while Princess Alice of Battenberg was living at the villa of Mon Repos on the island of Corfu, she went into labour with her fifth child with Prince Andrew of Greece and Denmark. While royal home births aren't that odd, Philip was delivered on the dining room table!
Photo: © Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images