Royal baby name announcements in history, from Prince Charles to August

You might like...
-
Celebrities and royals who are expecting babies or reported to be awaiting bundles of joy in 2021
These are the stars who will be welcoming little ones this year.
-
What the royals eat on Christmas Day - including an afternoon tea
Afternoon tea is a staple in the royal household, even on Christmas Day! The Queen and her family enjoy feasting on delicious foods just as much as...
-
How the royal family united at Prince Philip's funeral - their most heartbreaking day this year
-
19 brilliant photos of the royals looking festive at Christmas
-
12 royal parents and their lookalike children - see the most striking photos