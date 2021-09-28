﻿
15 Photos | Royalty and Statesmen

Kate Middleton and Duchess Camilla wow at James Bond premiere with William and Charles - best photos

A Royale red carpet

Kate Middleton and Duchess Camilla wow at James Bond premiere with William and Charles - best photos



The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have joined the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall for the glittering world premiere of James Bond: No Time To Die at London's Royal Albert Hall.

It's the red carpet moment we've been waiting for and the royals didn't disappoint, with the Duchesses wowing in evening dresses, while the Princes donned tuxedos.

Kate looked stunning in a gold glittery dress, with her hair in a gorgeous updo. 

Meanwhile, Camilla was elegant in a pale blue sparkly gown. 

A number of health care workers and members of the armed forces have been invited to the premiere to celebrate and thank them for their extraordinary contribution to the nation's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The world premiere benefits charities supporting serving and former members of the three intelligence agencies (the Secret Intelligence Service, the Security Service  and GCHQ). The evening will also assist charities supporting past and present members of the United Kingdom Special Forces.

Prince Charles is patron of The British Film Institute, which promotes understanding of and access to film and television culture and operates a film archive. Meanwhile, Prince William has been President of The British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) since February 2010.

WATCH: Kate Middleton wows on the red carpet at James Bond world premiere


A royal date night! William and Kate beamed as they arrived on the red carpet. 

The Duke looked smart in a tuxedo, while the Duchess wowed in a gold, glittery number by one of her favourite fashion designers, Jenny Packham. 


Kate's gown featured a stunning cape detail as she made her way into the Royal Albert Hall. 


Kate accessorised her sparkly ensemble with her Onitaa earrings, first seen on her tour of Pakistan in 2019. 

Her hair was styled into an intricate updo and she sported a bronze smokey-eye makeup look with a pop of blusher. 


The Duchess of Cornwall opted for a pale blue embellished gown with a semi-sheer neckline and sleeves by Bruce Oldfield. 

Camilla accessorised with a diamond brooch and earrings by Van Cleef & Arpels. 


Charles greeted his daughter-in-law Kate with a kiss upon arrival. 


The girl in the golden dress! After walking the red carpet at the glitzy bash, the royals got to meet some of the cast members from the film. 

The Duchess of Cambridge is pictured greeting Bond star Daniel Craig, who told Kate: "You look jolly lovely." 


Prince William shares a joke with Daniel Craig at the premiere. 

He and Kate attended the last Bond premiere, Spectre, in 2015, alongside Prince Harry. 

Daniel has starred in five 007 movies, since landing the coveted role for Casino Royale in 2006. No Time To Die is his fifth and final movie as the British secret agent. 

He told PA News agency: "It's been a bittersweet couple of years, so one has to keep things in perspective. The decision to leave is still there, I'm just glad that we've got a chance to celebrate tonight and have a premiere. That seemed like such a far away thing for a while."

Actors tipped to replace Daniel include Venom star Tom Hardy and Bridgerton’s Rege-Jean Page.

On his advice for his successor, he said: "Just make it your own, be brilliant. Take it somewhere wonderful."


Prince Charles spoke with siblings Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell, who wrote and recorded the movie's theme song, No Time To Die


Kate speaking with Lashana Lynch, who has made history as the first black female 007 agent in the Bond movies. 

The star, who plays Nomi, looked stunning in a golden yellow gown by Vivienne Westwood for the premiere. 


The Duchess of Cornwall meeting Ben Whishaw, who plays Q. 


The Bond cast assemble on the red carpet - Lashana Lynch, Daniel Craig, Léa Seydoux, and director Cary Joji Fukunaga. 

No Time To Die sees Bond enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica when his old friend and CIA agent Felix Leiter, played by Jeffrey Wright, turns up asking for help.


Screenwriter Phoebe Waller-Bridge wowed in a black glittery jumpsuit. 


William, Kate, Charles and Camilla take their seats at the start of the premiere. 

