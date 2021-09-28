The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have joined the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall for the glittering world premiere of James Bond: No Time To Die at London's Royal Albert Hall.
It's the red carpet moment we've been waiting for and the royals didn't disappoint, with the Duchesses wowing in evening dresses, while the Princes donned tuxedos.
Kate looked stunning in a gold glittery dress, with her hair in a gorgeous updo.
Meanwhile, Camilla was elegant in a pale blue sparkly gown.
A number of health care workers and members of the armed forces have been invited to the premiere to celebrate and thank them for their extraordinary contribution to the nation's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The world premiere benefits charities supporting serving and former members of the three intelligence agencies (the Secret Intelligence Service, the Security Service and GCHQ). The evening will also assist charities supporting past and present members of the United Kingdom Special Forces.
Prince Charles is patron of The British Film Institute, which promotes understanding of and access to film and television culture and operates a film archive. Meanwhile, Prince William has been President of The British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) since February 2010.
