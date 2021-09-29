24 of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's most romantic PDA moments on tour

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex carried out their first major public outing to New York since stepping back from royal duties in March 2020. Prince Harry and Meghan travelled from their California home to campaign for vaccine equity on the East Coast in September 2021, but there were also plenty of sweet moments between the couple.
It reminded us here at HELLO! HQ of some of their public displays of affection on their royal tours, from their first major overseas visit to Australia, New Zealand, Fiji and Tonga in 2018, to their trip to Africa as a family of three with baby Archie in 2019.
The well-travelled couple have also visited Northern Ireland, Dublin and Morocco together, delighting fans with their PDAs. From subtle looks of love to holding hands, Harry and Meghan’s adoration for each other has been clear ever since they made their public debut at the Invictus Games in September 2017.
Take a look at their cutest moments together around the world.
At the end of their three-day visit to New York in 2021, Harry and Meghan attended the Global Citizen Live event in Central Park. The couple held hands as they made their way onto the stage to a roaring crowd, where they both delivered impassioned speeches.