18 times the royals have met starstruck celebrities

Members of the royal family and celebrities have two very different lives, but both run in similar circles, meaning from time to time their worlds collide and when they do it makes for a pretty incredible photo opportunity!
From Kylie Minogue to Robbie Williams, here are our favourite snaps of the royal family meeting celebrities, because let's face it, who doesn't love seeing royals rub shoulders with the biggest names on the red carpet? We wonder who was more starstruck…
The Duchess of Cambridge and Daniel Craig
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge joined the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall at the world premiere of James Bond: No Time To Die in September 2021. After walking the red carpet, the royals got to meet some of the film's cast, including 007 himself, Daniel Craig.
Kate, who looked stunning in a gold sequin gown by Jenny Packham, was pictured greeting the Bond star at London's Royal Albert Hall, who told the Duchess: "You look jolly lovely!" We couldn't agree more!