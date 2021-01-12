17 times the royals have sported injuries

They may have access to the best doctors and hospitals in the world, but the royals are just like us: a little bit accident-prone! With the young royals growing up playing team sports at school and riding horses, such injuries are a natural part of life.
However, as they've turned their attention to exciting engagements and starting their own families, the royals have found themselves attracting a whole new range of scrapes and grazes.
Infanta Sofia of Spain
The youngest daughter of King Felipe and Queen Letizia of Spain was spotted sporting a painful leg injury in 2020. Sofia suffered a fall at the Spanish royals' official residence in Majorca. She was treated at home to five stitches, bandaged up and given a crutch to help her support herself.
Sofia was spotted walking with her crutch during the family's engagements in Spain, while also receiving a helping hand from her big sister and future queen, Princess Leonor.