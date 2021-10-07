10 photos that show Kate Middleton's close bond with father-in-law Charles 

Loading the player...
You might like...
-
Kate Middleton and Duchess Camilla wow at James Bond premiere with William and Charles - best photos
-
The Queen and Prince Charles carry out mother-son engagement at Balmoral - best photos
-
Prince William and Kate Middleton meet students in Northern Ireland after red carpet appearance - best photos
-
Kate Middleton plays doubles with Emma Raducanu at special homecoming celebration - best photos
-
Sporty Kate Middleton in her element abseiling and mountain biking - best photos